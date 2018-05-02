A GROUP of wool producers will soon see their product featured in the MerinoSnug apparel at the Williams Woolshed after a deal was struck to be part of the Australian Wool Network (AWN) branding of local produce.
The Williams Wool Project – a concept that has been underway for the past 18 months – has attracted the support of a small group of local wool producers who have committed to supplying 1000 bales to get the project off the ground.
Williams Woolshed partners Simon and Kim Maylor, and Ryan and Sara Duff, have grasped the concept which has been used in other areas of Australia to promote local produce and they hope will make Williams the wool producing capital of WA.
Mr Maylor said the project was not new but would be the first of its kind in the State.
The AWN company Hysport produces the MerinoSnug product, of which Williams Wool will become a registered brand, with a Q reader attached to the clothing to show the history of the garment from the farm to the store.
Williams Wool will become part of the AWN Direct Network Advantage (DNA) wool supply program, with participants from Kangaroo Island, South Australia, Jigsaw Farms at Hamilton, Victoria, Keeyuga, Glenauroa, Victoria, Egelabra, near Warren, central New South Wales, Midlands, Tasmania, Cormo, Tasmania, and Barossa, South Australia.
Kim’s father Glen Ford, a Williams wool producer, has thrown his support behind the project and is looking forward to seeing the results of his wool production.
“I’ve committed my clip for the next three years,” Mr Ford said.
“It will be good to be able to see locally-produced wool in our own store in a form of clothing.
“It is something that you don’t see – as most of the wool goes overseas into other markets.”
Mr Ford said in order to be part of the project he moved to Dyson Jones that manages the wool for AWN.
He has also recently moved to three shearings over two years to ensure he meets the 60-80 millimetre wool length that is needed for the project.
Williams shearing contractors S & R Cowcher will also be involved in shearing some of the wool for the project.
The 1000 bales supplied for the project will be sorted by Dyson Jones down to about a container load (100-120 bales) – the amount needed for the project with the rest sold on the open market to fund the advertising and promotional aspect of the DNA program.
The wool will be sent to China for initial processing, then to New Zealand for additional work, before returning to Victoria to be made into the garment and transported back to Williams for sale in the Woolshed.
Mr Maylor said renovations would be made to the interior of the Williams Woolshed, giving the product its own designated display area.
The Williams Wool brand is expected to be available for purchase in the store by the end of 2019.
AWN DNA project head Rod Miller oversaw the Kangaroo Island DNA project and wrapped up work a few weeks ago in the Barossa Valley.
He said the MerinoSnug DNA project was the “most exciting work he had done” in his 45-year career.
“It is nice to do new things,” Mr Miller said.
He said all of the producers he had worked with had a similar desire to see local produce available in local stores that explained the history of wool so that buyers understood and could appreciate the value of their clothing purchase.
Mr Miller said the Williams Wool Project ticked all the boxes and made sense because of the Woolshed’s MerinoSnug retail outlet already in place.
“We are hoping to have sufficient bales ready for next year’s Autumn collection by February/March,” he said.
“We do have exact specifications so we need a broader pool of bales to ensure we get that specification.
“The staple length ranges from 52mm-90mm.
“Ideally suited 60mm-65mm makes the most ideal knitwear.
“I have not found a clip where I have not achieved that because pieces and bellies are included.
“Lambs and weaner wool is ideally suited for knitwear due to its extra fineness and softness.”
Mr Miller said the marketing team would be visiting WA in the next month to begin gathering footage and material to use in the promotion of the brand.