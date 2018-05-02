A GROUP of wool producers will soon see their product featured in the MerinoSnug apparel at the Williams Woolshed after a deal was struck to be part of the Australian Wool Network (AWN) branding of local produce.

The Williams Wool Project – a concept that has been underway for the past 18 months – has attracted the support of a small group of local wool producers who have committed to supplying 1000 bales to get the project off the ground.

Williams Woolshed partners Simon and Kim Maylor, and Ryan and Sara Duff, have grasped the concept which has been used in other areas of Australia to promote local produce and they hope will make Williams the wool producing capital of WA.

Mr Maylor said the project was not new but would be the first of its kind in the State.

The AWN company Hysport produces the MerinoSnug product, of which Williams Wool will become a registered brand, with a Q reader attached to the clothing to show the history of the garment from the farm to the store.

Williams Wool will become part of the AWN Direct Network Advantage (DNA) wool supply program, with participants from Kangaroo Island, South Australia, Jigsaw Farms at Hamilton, Victoria, Keeyuga, Glenauroa, Victoria, Egelabra, near Warren, central New South Wales, Midlands, Tasmania, Cormo, Tasmania, and Barossa, South Australia.

Kim’s father Glen Ford, a Williams wool producer, has thrown his support behind the project and is looking forward to seeing the results of his wool production.

“I’ve committed my clip for the next three years,” Mr Ford said.

“It will be good to be able to see locally-produced wool in our own store in a form of clothing.

“It is something that you don’t see – as most of the wool goes overseas into other markets.”

Mr Ford said in order to be part of the project he moved to Dyson Jones that manages the wool for AWN.

He has also recently moved to three shearings over two years to ensure he meets the 60-80 millimetre wool length that is needed for the project.