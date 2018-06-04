“MANIC” was the word a wool buyer used to describe last week’s one-day sale at the Western Wool Centre (WWC) where price records were set for the fifth consecutive trading day.

The Western Indicator (WI), a general guide to the strength of the WA wool market and which had sat at 1939 cents a kilogram clean after the first trading day this month, crashed through 2100c for the first time on Wednesday to finish at 2119c/kg.

The full spectrum of micron price guides from 18 to 22 also set records for the third straight sale and the 17.5 micron guide set a second consecutive sale record.

Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX) technical controller at the WWC Andrew Rickwood noted in the customary understated tone of his regional market summary that the local fleece market “continued its journey into uncharted territory”.

“Prices opened 20 to 50 cents dearer then slowly but noticeably increased as the sale progressed,” Mr Rickwood said.

But Modiano Australia Pty Ltd wool buyer Greg Horne had a different perspective.

“You’ll only need a one-word headline to describe today – manic,” Mr Horne told Farm Weekly as he left the WWC after the close of trade.

With only 4641 bales on offer – almost a third less than the week before – the usual two days of live auctions at the WWC were “dumped” into one sale.

It opened with strong bidding, as Mr Rickwood stated, but with a noted lack of participation by Seatech Industrial buyer Alan Brown who took his usual seat in the back corner of the sale room next to Lempriere Australia buyer Perry Roberts, but rarely shouted a bid for about the first quarter of the sale.

A canny buyer who dislikes paying high prices for average specification wools, it is not unusual for Mr Brown to sit out a rising market.

But Seatech — previously known as Chinatex – is one of the biggest exporters of Merino wools into China and about the time wool markets were closing in Melbourne and Sydney Mr Brown stepped out of the sale room briefly to make or take a phone call.