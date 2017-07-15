JORDYN Fairhead, 15, has the Ravensthorpe community and her Esperance High School classmates in her corner for the fight of her life.

Primaries of WA also joined “Team Jordy” – what the Fairhead family and supporters helping raise funds for the Sock It To Sarcoma! research project and patient support call themselves – on Thursday last week.

Sarcoma is a rare and aggressive group of primary bone and soft tissue cancer tumours and, after being alerted by staff members to Jordyn’s battle with the disease, Primaries donated a bale of its own 19.2 micron Merino fleece wool for the cause.

Auctioneer Terry Winfield put it under the hammer at the Western Wool Centre (WWC) as Primary’s first lot up last week with Techwool Trading’s buyer Russell Fraser making a winning bid of 1208 cents per kilogram greasy, rounding out Primary’s donation to $2000 for Sock It To Sarcoma!

In early March Jordyn – Jordy to her family and friends – was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma, a relatively rare form of the cancer in soft tissue near joints, usually at the extremities of arms and legs and with teenagers and young adults most susceptible.

By the end of March her family – mum Dana, dad Cameron who runs local transport company Joryn Haulage, and sister Emma, 10, had relocated from home-town Ravensthorpe to Ronald McDonald House, Perth, to be with Jordyn as she underwent treatment.

Emma, who has been making and selling glitter pens to help raise funds, has attended Hollywood Primary School, Nedlands, and Cameron admitted to running his business “mostly by phone” for the past three months.

Jordyn’s older brother Hadyn, who has started an apprenticeship in Esperance, comes up to Perth to join the family at weekends when he can.

Dana said Jordy had initially complained of a “sore spot” near her right ankle for some time before an exploratory poke by mum elicited a reaction that indicated a trip to the doctor was needed.

After ultrasound and MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scans Jordyn underwent surgery at Hollywood Private Hospital on March 2 to remove a “lump” in tissue near her ankle, Dana said.