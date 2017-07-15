 

Wool sale helps to sock it to sarcoma

MAL GILL
15 Jul, 2017 04:00 AM
Mandy Basson (left), Sock It To Sarcoma!, Shona MacKillop, Primaries of WA customer service, Greg Tilbrook, Primaries of WA wool manager with synovial sarcoma sufferer Jordyn Fairhead, 15, Ravensthorpe, and her parents Cameron and Dana. The $2000 donation was raised by selling the bale of wool between them.
JORDYN Fairhead, 15, has the Ravensthorpe community and her Esperance High School classmates in her corner for the fight of her life.

Primaries of WA also joined “Team Jordy” – what the Fairhead family and supporters helping raise funds for the Sock It To Sarcoma! research project and patient support call themselves – on Thursday last week.

Sarcoma is a rare and aggressive group of primary bone and soft tissue cancer tumours and, after being alerted by staff members to Jordyn’s battle with the disease, Primaries donated a bale of its own 19.2 micron Merino fleece wool for the cause.

Auctioneer Terry Winfield put it under the hammer at the Western Wool Centre (WWC) as Primary’s first lot up last week with Techwool Trading’s buyer Russell Fraser making a winning bid of 1208 cents per kilogram greasy, rounding out Primary’s donation to $2000 for Sock It To Sarcoma!

In early March Jordyn – Jordy to her family and friends – was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma, a relatively rare form of the cancer in soft tissue near joints, usually at the extremities of arms and legs and with teenagers and young adults most susceptible.

By the end of March her family – mum Dana, dad Cameron who runs local transport company Joryn Haulage, and sister Emma, 10, had relocated from home-town Ravensthorpe to Ronald McDonald House, Perth, to be with Jordyn as she underwent treatment.

Emma, who has been making and selling glitter pens to help raise funds, has attended Hollywood Primary School, Nedlands, and Cameron admitted to running his business “mostly by phone” for the past three months.

Jordyn’s older brother Hadyn, who has started an apprenticeship in Esperance, comes up to Perth to join the family at weekends when he can.

Dana said Jordy had initially complained of a “sore spot” near her right ankle for some time before an exploratory poke by mum elicited a reaction that indicated a trip to the doctor was needed.

After ultrasound and MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scans Jordyn underwent surgery at Hollywood Private Hospital on March 2 to remove a “lump” in tissue near her ankle, Dana said.

A biopsy revealed synovial sarcoma and Jordyn was booked in for a three-month course of chemotherapy at Princess Margaret Hospital.

Dana said scans the day before Jordyn’s trip to Primaries, the Australian Wool Testing Authority and WWC to see the donated wool auctioned, showed the sarcoma had not spread.

She said Jordyn faced major surgery on her foot this week and if all went well, the family might be able to return home by the end of the month.

Primaries of WA wool manager Greg Tilbrook said at least six staff worked in or came from the Ravensthorpe and Esperance areas and were aware of Jordyn’s battle to sock it to sarcoma through local community fundraising activities.

As well, Shona MacKillop who works in customer service for Primaries at Bibra Lake, was a Fairhead family friend and had lived in Ravensthorpe, Mr Tilbrook said.

“Each year Primaries makes a donation to a good cause – last year it was to the victims of the Yarloop bushfire, the year before to the RFDS (Royal Flying Doctor Service) – this year we decided it should go to Sock It To Sarcoma!,” he said.

Grateful Sock It To Sarcoma representative Mandy Basson, who visited the WWC and Primaries with the Fairheads, said the donation would help fund further research, promotion of public awareness of sarcoma, and patient support.

“One of the things we’ve noted is we have a lot of sarcoma patients coming from country areas and we’ve talked often about whether there is a connection in some way,” Ms Basson said.

“That’s one of the areas we are looking at – whether it’s something to do with chemicals, the environment, or whatever – so it is wonderful to have this donation which has a regional connection,” she said.

Ravensthorpe Tigers football club recently raised $9000 at a head shave fundraising night for Sock It To Sarcoma! and Ravensthorpe Enduro Club has organised a raffle to raise funds for Ronald McDonald House.

You can follow Jordyn’s progress at www.facebook.com/beatingsynovials arcoma.

FarmWeekly
Mal Gill

Mal Gill

is wool and dairy writer for Farm Weekly

