WOOL was the standout commodities performer in the first quarter this year and, thanks to a “bump” in grain prices, WA was best performing commodities State, according to National Australia Bank (NAB) Agribusiness.

Its March Rural Commodities Wrap showed WA and South Australia where the only States where the NAB Rural Commodities Index – a basket of 28 agricultural commodities weighted by relative production size – rose in February and March.

Wool was the only commodity to increase price each month – 3.3 per cent in January, 2.5pc in February and a jump of 6pc last month, according to NAB Agribusiness.

Record wool prices were recorded last month at the Perth, Melbourne and Sydney auction centres.

NAB said the outlook for wool remained strong, particularly with the predicted softening of the Australian dollar to 70 cents against the United States dollar in the third and fourth quarters this year.

Wool is traded in US dollars.

The national wool clip was also predicted to increase this year, temporarily arresting a long decline in production.

Dairy products, on the other hand, were the only major commodity to drop in price each month of the quarter - down 1.1pc in January, 5.6pc in February and plunging 11pc last month.

An increase in optimism towards the end of last year, driven by rising global prices and good seasonal conditions, disappeared during the quarter, NAB said.

The situation was unlikely to improve soon unless farmgate prices rose, it said.

Australia’s dairy industry, NAB said, had been much slower to recover from last year than New Zealand’s and latest data indicated New Zealand dairy production was beating expectations and putting pressure on prices.

New Zealand is the world’s largest dairy exporter.

NAB Agribusiness economist Phin Ziebell highlighted the differences in performance between wool and dairy.

“The price upturn enjoyed by wool producers has continued despite recent US dollar (USD) weakness,” Mr Ziebell said.