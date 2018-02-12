GENERATIONAL change in family farming was a catalyst for Rylington Park, Mayanup, to offer woolgrowers an owner wool classer course that was completed on Thursday recently.

Ten woolgrowers, including six locals from Boyup Brook and Mayanup, but others from as far afield as Bencubbin, graduated and can now apply for their own classer’s stencils and class their own wool clips.

Rylington Park management committee chairman and local Landmark wool area manager Matt Chambers said the Certificate III in wool clip preparation owner wool classer course was initiated by the committee as an extension to shearer and wool-handler training already run in Rylington’s shearing shed.

“The need was identified by the committee with a generational change of family farming operations in the district,” Mr Chambers said.

“Some people were using retired parents’ stencils or selling their wool unclassed.

“The original cost of the course was seen as a hindrance to participants so the committee decided to subsidise Boyup Brook residents $1000 upon completion.

“We are very pleased with the uptake of the course and hope to run it again same time next year.

“We would like to thank Rob Carter (South Regional TAFE wool classing lecturer who was one of the inaugural Australian Wool Industry Medal recipients in August, 2017) for his work, we are very fortunate to have such a high quality of tuition.

“We would like to congratulate the participants and hope the skills they have learnt will be of great use to them in the future.

“Rylington Park continues to look for opportunities such as this to improve the quality of local farming operations through research and training,” Mr Chambers said.

Mr Carter said the course concluded with a three-week theory block delivered during January at Rylington Park to reinforce the practical skills undertaken in shearing sheds.

The course taught participants about “maintaining work health and safety processes during the wool harvesting operations and the responsibilities they have as woolgrowers, wool classers and employers”, Mr Carter said.