AS a part of its breech flystrike prevention research, development and extension program, Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) is promoting a booklet which investigates issues around non-mulesing.

The Planning for a non-mulesed Merino enterprise booklet was prepared by AWI’s manager of genetics and animal welfare advocacy, Geoff Lindon, after interviews with 40 Merino woolgrowers from across Australia who have moved to a non-mulesing model.

In an interview promoting the booklet on AWI’s The Yarn podcast series, Mr Lindon explained some of the woolgrowers he interviewed had transitioned to non-mulesing easily, others had “moved too soon” and had to revert to mulesing before trying again.

“It’s (booklet) woolgrowers talking to woolgrowers about the process and the issues they encountered in moving to a non-mulesing enterprise,” Mr Lindon said.

He said it came about after a breech flystrike update when woolgrowers identified a need for some case studies of farmers who had employed alternative methods of lowering risk of flystrike sufficiently for them to attempt to stop mulesing.

Mr Lindon acknowledged opposition to mulesing – the main farmer tool in combatting flystrike for the past 90 years – and pressure from Merino wool customers, particularly in Europe, over perceived conflict with wool’s clean, green, natural fibre marketing image, had influenced more woolgrowers to stop mulesing to improve marketability of their clip.

But there was no simple solution because of the wide array of variables that contribute to the risk and consequences of breech flystrike.

“Sheep type and environment vary so markedly across Australia that there is no one solution that fits all,” Mr Lindon said.

“(Woolgrowers) may find there are many solutions for them, but what works for one neighbour doesn’t necessarily work with another neighbour.

“The key is to appreciate the attributes of your property and to plan, plan, plan,” he said.

In the booklet Mr Lindon found that having a detailed plan in place before starting the move to a non-mulesed enterprise was most important and it should cover other methods to manage risk of breech flystrike, such as breeding for low breech wrinkle and dags, increasing reliance on worm and fly control chemicals, additional crutching and accelerated shearing.