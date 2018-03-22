AUSTRALIAN Wool Innovation (AWI) will be dropping carpet manufacturers from the Woolmark brand soon to focus its attention solely on the apparel market.

AWI chief executive officer Stuart McCullough said at the WAFarmers Vitality: 2018 annual conference that wool growers owned the Woolmark brand “outright” and because of that they would be able to use it to market their wool, improving traceability in the supply chain.

Mr McCullough said the Woolmark brand was a “quality assurance mark” recognised around the world and by dropping manufacturers it would be solely an “Australian apparel Woolmark”.

“In the next little while I will knock off the carpet manufacturers and not allow them to use the Woolmark,” Mr McCullough said.

“I want to start bringing it back to be only an Australian apparel fibre mark.

“We supply 90 per cent of the world’s apparel wool from here – 90pc.

“I want that mark to represent Australian apparel wool.”

Carpets were typically about the 35 micron grade – which was well above the WA average of 19 micron, according to Australian Wool Trading Authority figures.

Mr McCullough said there wasn’t much carpet sold with the Woolmark logo on it globally in terms of total volume of wool and AWI was “at the point where branding on a carpet was at the point of a diminished return, whether that be fiscal with the licensing or reputational”.

He said Woolmark was registered in 38 jurisdictions and it was something that allowed AWI to communicate with generations Y and Z.

“They are about to get spending power in the near future,” Mr McCullough said.

“How we are planning to (communicate with them) is to connect the wool grower with the label.

“We have already got those labels hanging on garments around the world at that end of the supply chain, but gens Y and Z are increasingly interested in understanding, not only where the fibre came from, but the process it took up the supply chain – and reading that on a tag.

“They are even interested in reading about what happens to that garment after they purchase it and discard it – so a real cradle to grave reference on that particular garment.