More than $3.1 billion worth of Australian wool has been sold at auction this year, closing on a record breaking run of high prices.

It marks the highest value of wool sold in a calendar year in Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX) 23-years managing wool auctions.

With the AWEX Eastern Market Indicator (EMI) closing 405 cents a kilogram above the same time last year - representing a 30 per cent jump - AWEX senior market analyst Lionel Plunkett said it has been a year for the record books.

The closing rally cracked an apparent 1700c/kg glass ceiling to finish at a record EMI of 1760c/kg, prior to the market’s three week recess.

The EMI’s 2017 performance represents the largest surge in 15 years.

“The upcoming break and intense buyer interest created a perfect storm in the market place,” Mr Plunkett said.

“All types and descriptions, across the entire Merino spectrum experienced sharp price increases.

“Rises were felt from the opening hammer and continued unabated until the beginning of the final day.”

The EMI climbed for the past three calendar years, totaling 701c/kg.

The final selling week’s rally cracked several new records and resulted in price increases from 40-90c/kg week-on-week.

Driven by strong demand from China, new price records were set from 21 to 25 micron, with the top price at 1753c/kg and the carding market’s new peak at 1529c/kg.

The final trading surge has been attributed to mills that were still in need of raw wool to fulfill orders in the New Year.

The price rise put a financial squeeze on exporters, with reports of buyers’ finances, in some cases, at their limit in recent weeks.

Techwool Trading retained its top position as the country’s major exporter, with 246,161 bales, representing 14pc of the auction volume, followed by Fox and Lillie with 188,831, or 11pc of the market.

Australia Merino Exports climbed the ranks, rising from fifth to third largest exporter this year, with 139,939 bales traded, or 8pc of the market.