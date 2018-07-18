 

Wool’s wave of success

ADVERTISER CONTENT FOR AWI
18 Jul, 2018 02:49 PM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Australian surfer Wade Carmichael shows off the new range of Woolmark-certififed apparel for World Surf League.
Australian surfer Wade Carmichael shows off the new range of Woolmark-certififed apparel for World Surf League.

The Woolmark Company has joined the World Surf League (WSL) family, partnering with the Championship Tour (CT) to showcase an exclusive range of lifestyle and performance garments, crafted from Australian Merino wool.

The Woolmark x WSL apparel range includes men’s and women’s base-layers, a zip-up hoodie, a women’s T-shirt, a men’s long-sleeve crew neck T-shirt, and a cosy beanie.

All with Woolmark certification signifying the quality and authenticity of the products.

The wool and wool-rich range is currently available for purchase online.

“We are very excited to welcome The Woolmark Company as a partner of the WSL,” said Sophie Goldschmidt, CEO of WSL.

“Surfing is more than sport, it’s a lifestyle, and our new partnership brings together a great combination of style and function for surfers and fans to enjoy.”

The eco-credentials of the wool fibre - being 100 per cent natural, renewable and biodegradable - aligns with WSL’s commitment to ocean health.

As much as 20-35 per cent of microplastics in the marine environment are fibres from synthetic clothing and this amount is increasing.

To celebrate the release of the new range, WSL and The Woolmark Company created a short film at the WSL Rip Curl Pro CT event at the iconic Bells Beach in Australia, the same country where the world’s finest Merino wool is produced.

Featuring pro Australian surfer Wade Carmichael, the film explores the surfside communities surrounding Bells Beach and the tight-knit culture found in the surf community, whilst showcasing the garments in the exclusive collection.

A technical performance fibre, Australian Merino wool is loved by athletes at all levels worldwide.

Wool’s naturally inherent qualities, such as resistance to odour and effective moisture management are just some of the key reasons why wool rides the wave of success in sports and outdoor-wear.

In contrast to synthetics, wool is an active fibre that reacts to changes in the body’s temperature, keeping the wearer comfortable.

Accordingly, wool garments are among the most breathable of all the common apparel types.

The hero products within the collection have earned the esteemed MerinoPerform™ certification.

This unique Woolmark accreditation requires rigorous performance testing in a lab, and signifies a product built to perform.

The Merino lining allows the wool fibre to absorb moisture vapour from next to skin and move it away from the body, keeping the wearer’s core temperature comfortable and dry after exerting energy in the water.

“Australia is one of the world’s best surfing destinations and is the world’s best producer of beautiful Merino wool,” says AWI CEO Stuart McCullough.

“This partnership is a perfect fit as two iconic cultures ride together to celebrate the natural versatility of the fibre and the natural talent of the world’s best surfers.

“The range of apparel created in collaboration with the World Surf League offers all surfers across the world the opportunity to experience the best in sports and surfwear.”

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Absolutely ludicrous that this is even a thing. Should organic farmers be liable if their farms
light grey arrow
GM crops are a dud. They are stalled, with GM seed markets saturated, and failure to deliver on
light grey arrow
Not sure in what universe Wilson think the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources is "an
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables