The Woolmark Company has joined the World Surf League (WSL) family, partnering with the Championship Tour (CT) to showcase an exclusive range of lifestyle and performance garments, crafted from Australian Merino wool.

The Woolmark x WSL apparel range includes men’s and women’s base-layers, a zip-up hoodie, a women’s T-shirt, a men’s long-sleeve crew neck T-shirt, and a cosy beanie.

All with Woolmark certification signifying the quality and authenticity of the products.

The wool and wool-rich range is currently available for purchase online.

“We are very excited to welcome The Woolmark Company as a partner of the WSL,” said Sophie Goldschmidt, CEO of WSL.

“Surfing is more than sport, it’s a lifestyle, and our new partnership brings together a great combination of style and function for surfers and fans to enjoy.”

The eco-credentials of the wool fibre - being 100 per cent natural, renewable and biodegradable - aligns with WSL’s commitment to ocean health.

As much as 20-35 per cent of microplastics in the marine environment are fibres from synthetic clothing and this amount is increasing.

To celebrate the release of the new range, WSL and The Woolmark Company created a short film at the WSL Rip Curl Pro CT event at the iconic Bells Beach in Australia, the same country where the world’s finest Merino wool is produced.

Featuring pro Australian surfer Wade Carmichael, the film explores the surfside communities surrounding Bells Beach and the tight-knit culture found in the surf community, whilst showcasing the garments in the exclusive collection.

A technical performance fibre, Australian Merino wool is loved by athletes at all levels worldwide.

Wool’s naturally inherent qualities, such as resistance to odour and effective moisture management are just some of the key reasons why wool rides the wave of success in sports and outdoor-wear.

In contrast to synthetics, wool is an active fibre that reacts to changes in the body’s temperature, keeping the wearer comfortable.