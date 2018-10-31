Moss Review of sheep live-ex calls for independent inspector

After a series of delays the Agriculture Department has released the Moss Review into live exports.

It has accepted all 31 recommendations.

The Moss Review report into the culture, capability and investigative powers of the live export industry’s independent regulator.

It was commissioned after 60 Minutes aired footage in April of sheep suffering on a voyage run by Emmanuel Exports to the Middle East.

The Department will reinstate the independent Inspector-General of Live Animal Exports, to oversee the export regulator and the regulatory system, which was abolished by former Agriculture Minister Barnaby Joyce.

A Principal Regulatory Officer will be appointed to oversee the implementation of the Moss recommendations.

The Department will also establish an Animal Welfare Branch to set standards and develop policy, in collaboration with researchers, with the aim of trialing animal welfare indicators in the first half of 2019.

The Department said it would consult with stakeholders to implement the recommendations.

