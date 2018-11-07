Kansas unveils new harvester

This is the new articulated Tribine combine harvester unveiled as a commercial model in Kansas recently. The company has plans for overseas markets once it's bedded down in North America.

KANSAS manufacturer Tribine Harvester has unveiled its commercial-ready Tribine articulated combine harvester.

Based on a Gleaner S77, it has a 27 tonne grain bin capable of being unloaded in two minutes – built into the rear of the machine – giving it twice the on-board capacity of most other headers.

It also has the world’s largest threshing and cleaning system achieved with a large-diameter rotor with a 270-degree concave wrap that feeds a wide pneumatic cleaner.

Unusually chaff is chopped and blown from the sides of the machine that has a 485 kilowatt (650 horsepower) nine litre main engine and a 6.7L engine to drive the full-time all-wheel-drive model.

It has the fuel capacity (1900L) to operate 24 hours non-stop and four in-line wheels (with all-wheel steer) fitted with massive 1.2 metre-wide and 1.8m-tall tyres designed for flotation.

It’s believed the machine weighs a total of 45 tonnes when full.

Transport width is an oversized 4.4m while overall length is 10.6m.

Road speed is up to 48 kilometres an hour.

An electro-mechanical drive system for the rear module coupled with updated augers delivers 500 bushels a minute unloading speed.

The choppers have been made 25 per cent longer and multiple discharge paths have been created to spread straw and chaff more evenly.

The ability to cover a 15.2m wide swath is retained.

Major testing and modification of the cleaning air system has resulted in more symmetrical and controllable airflow through the sieves improving the grain sample quality and total machine throughput.

The Tribine incorporates a 1000-bushel grain bin, which the company says can eliminate the need for a chaser bin.

According to Tribine’s vice president of engineering Bob Matousek, a significant efficiency improvement is the world’s largest threshing and cleaning system, providing up to twice the cleaning area of any other harvesting machine.