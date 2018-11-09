New board member looking forward to the challenge

GNOWANGERUP farmer Bill O’Keeffe is the newest member of the WAMMCO board after being elected at last week’s AGM.

Mr O’Keeffe replaces Yealering farmer Kelly Manton-Pearce after she stepped down following four years on the board.

He has had a long association with the sheep industry and is particularly keen on the meat side of things.

“I have run for the board before and I remained keen to take a seat on the board and broaden my knowledge of the industry and when this opportunity came up I was keen to take it,” Mr O’Keeffe said.

“I know some of the other board members quite well and I am looking forward to being involved with them and to making a contribution to the WAMMCO business.”

Mr O’Keeffe runs 8500 ewes plus hoggets and the operation is a 60:40 split between straight Merinos and prime lambs.



He said he was looking forward to learning more about the WAMMCO business and how the board operated.

“I have been involved in the prime lamb industry for 20 years so hopefully I can bring some of that experience to the table and I would like to think I am broad minded and can look at the big picture,” he said.

“It is a good time to be in sheep and market conditions are as good as I have seen in my time so hopefully that will continue for some time to come.”