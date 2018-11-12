Stink bug top of list for WA Biosecurity Blitz

BROWN marmorated stink bugs have been one of the focus pests of WA’s annual Biosecurity Blitz for the past month.



The State’s pest and disease surveillance campaign which began in October and will finish this Friday, calls for community assistance to monitor surroundings for interesting insects or creepy crawlies, special weeds and aquatic pests.

This is the fourth year of the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development’s initiative to enlist the community to monitor for pests that could threaten WA’s agriculture and fisheries industries.

A brown marmorated stink bug was detected in February 2018 at a premise in Jandakot.



While the damaging horticultural pest was removed, surveillance is continuing to ensure it has not become established.



Department development officer, Laura Fagan, said Biosecurity Blitz participants should keep an eye out for the bugs and to report similar bug observations immediately.

“This species looks similar to many native Australian stink bugs but is larger and has distinguishing black and white checked markings on its lower back,” Ms Fagan said.



“They are mottled brown in colour, shaped like a shield and emit a signature foul odour when disturbed.

“People are invited to report any sightings of stink bugs, as the observations helps us to demonstrate the absence of Brown marmorated stink bug.”

Biosecurity Blitz participants can make reports using the department’s free MyPestGuide Reporter or PestFax Reporter apps or use the WA PestWatch app for aquatic observations.

Reports can also be made via the department’s MyPestGuide community and WA PestWatch webpages.

“Participants simply take a photograph of the pest and upload it to the app or the department’s website or they can find more information look up the Biosecurity Blitz 2018 webpage,” Ms Fagan said.

“One of the department’s diagnostic experts will assess the report and send back a response as to what the specimen is and whether it is a rare and endangered species or a biosecurity risk.”

Biosecurity Blitz 2018 reports will support the department’s ongoing surveillance efforts to demonstrate freedom from many of the world’s worst pests and diseases, which underpins access to essential trade markets.

