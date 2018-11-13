New Bredal EX spreader on the way

BURANDO Hill has announced its much anticipated Bredal XE spreader will soon be available.

The big change is the addition of a six metre attachment which will allow a “comfortable” spreading width of 36 metre for urea and potash and other fertilisers.

“About every third machine we’re selling for 2019 is going out with the attachment,” Burando Hill sales representative Jace Bratten in Esperance recently.

“They’re a handy attachment in windy conditions and an extra buffer to hit targets in the wind.

“Contractors have told me there’s a lot more peace of mind using the Bredal with the 6m attachment and they can stay out longer.”

According to Mr Bratten, Eastern States’ trials suggest wider spreading widths might be achievable for spreading lime beyond 12 to 18m.

“That’s one of the big reasons we want to do trials here because we know our products can differ greatly from what is used by Eastern States farmers,” he said.

“We want to be absolutely sure that the spreader can deliver exactly what we’ll be quoting in terms of spreading widths.”

The first models to be retailed will arrive in WA in December and January and will also feature two new spreading discs, which come standard.

READ MORE:

“There’s no price rise with the addition of the new discs and they’re retro-fittable,” Jace said.

Later models will come standard with section control (also retro-fittable), establishing 12 virtual sections in the spread pattern, via an ISOBUS-compatible display.

In 10,000 hectares of trials held by Bredal Australia, the average overlap was 1.25 per cent.

Bredal has also increased its parts centres, appointing AgServe Goomalling, to add to Burando’s Geraldton, Katanning and Esperance branches.