New Challenger tractor will debut as a chaser

AGWEST Machinery Esperance has set up a demonstration program to introduce the new three-model Challenger MT700 G4 Series track tractor to the district.

According to company sales manager Athol Kennedy, the demo model will be a 743, which develops 321 kilowatt (431 horsepower).

It will basically act as a chaser tractor during the harvest, pulling a 35 tonne Davimac chaser bin.

“This is a new utility tractor with grunt and the ability to handle soft soil conditions with the bonus of a continuously variable transmission,” Mr Kennedy said.

“For example, this model will start at harvest but can then carry on with summer spraying, ripping, spreading and tillage.

“I think it will be an ideal spray tractor combined with a 10,000 litre tank and with tillage on three metre tram spacings, it will easily handle the 40 foot bars and large air seeders being used.”

Mr Kennedy already has driven the 743 and gives it a thumbs-up for ride performance.

“I noticed a significant difference in the ride comfort,” he said.

“Challenger has a patented MobilTrac System (MTS) which has three stages of suspension and oscillating midwheels that are contour-following.”

“It’s a big improvement for a two track machine.

“You get great ride quality without sacrificing power, control and traction and it also handles a lot better on the roads.”

According to Challenger, the primary suspension has been re-designed with heavy duty coil springs and high-capacity shock absorbers for a more comfortable ride compared to hydro-pneumatic suspension systems, with precisely-tuned digressive damping.

The MTS has also been re-designed by moving the hard bar farther forward, providing a longer wheelbase and more stability.

The steel hard bar acts as a front axle, attaching to the forward point of the roller frame and providing up to 11 degrees of oscillation, to improve ride and maximise traction.

The pivoting carrier attached to the roller frame is now designed with the Tri-Bogie mid-wheel system adding to the upgraded suspension.

The tractor features a new engine, transmission, undercarriage and hydraulics and the three models have power ratings between 283kW (380hp) and 321kW (431hp), delivered by AGCO Power 9.8L Tier 3B diesel engines equipped with concentric air systems (CAS).

The tractors’ AccuDrive powertrain features a Challenger Accu-VT continuously variable transmission, combined with operating technology to produce a high-torque, low-speed approach.

This innovation allows the tractors to run in the maximum torque range while delivering low fuel consumption.

All systems, including the hydraulics and PTO, are designed to run at lower engine rpm, while an upgraded hydraulic system offers greater flow at lower engine rpm and the capabilities to meet the demands of larger seeding rigs.

Instead of running at full throttle to meet the hydraulic needs, the AccuDrive system allows full output at 1700 rpm.

Not only does this allow for the tractor to run in the peak torque range of 1200 - 1600 rpm, but it does so more efficiently with less engine wear and also results in a quieter working environment for the operator.

A new two-point cab suspension system with increased suspension at the rear of the cab, absorbs and dissipates the vibration from the ground through the rear axle.

Engineered for operator convenience and productivity, the Challenger MT700 G4 Series tractors feature an easy-to-use 25cm touch-screen AccuTerminal that has an intuitive smartphone feel.

Using the AccuTerminal, operators can easily manage all tractor settings and adjustments, plus monitor and control ISOBUS-compatible implements, camera function, field documentation, variable rate applications, guidance and wireless data transfer, and the AccuField Command headland management system.

In addition, the three models easily connect with AGCO’s entire suite of Fuse Technologies and Fuse Connected Services for the latest in guidance, precision farming and remote monitoring technology.

Customers can select the accuracy level and signal source to meet their specific needs, choosing from two receiver providers – Novatel and Trimble.

A number of correction signals are supported, depending on the receiver. These guidance options are part of AGCO’s Fuse Technologies.