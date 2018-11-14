Santa gets an Aussie farm Christmas

Aldi has launched its Christmas ad campaign giving Santa a decidedly outback experience.



The ad sees Santa crash land in the Aussie outback, watched by a camper spending the night by the fire.



And that’s where Santa’s Australian farm experience begins – with no working sled, he’s put to work on the station.



He ditches the red suit for red dirt and gets busy helping to build fences, shear sheep, herd cattle, work in the yards and generally live a bush life.

He even pops to the pub (for a milk) and runs like the wind away from a snake that’s occupying the outdoor loo.

The ad campaign was created by BMF and continues ‘The More The Merrier’ branding.

