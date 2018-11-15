Pasture species offers a new feed option

A NEW pasture species that will provide a real boost for livestock producers as a high-value, dry season feed option was launched at Dandaragan recently by Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan.

The perennial pasture legume, tedera, is valued for its drought tolerance, nutritional qualities and nitrogen fixing and its release has been highly anticipated by producers across the Wheatbelt.

The variety has been named Lanza tedera, a shortened version of Lanzarote, the name of the Spanish island from which the original seed was collected 12 years ago.

Research has shown that sheep on tedera continue to gain weight during summer and autumn, under either continuous or rotational grazing scenarios, improving flock productivity and profitability.

The pasture is underpinned by more than a decade of agronomic and livestock grazing research by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD), with support from Meat and Livestock Australia, the Future Farm Industries Co-operative Research Centre and AgriFutures Australia.

Tedera seed will be harvested and processed over summer and available for commercial distribution in autumn 2019.

Ms MacTiernan said tedera had the potential to be a handy tool for WA sheep producers, providing reliable, highly nutritious fodder that bridged the summer-autumn season feed gap and performed well in dry seasons.

“Tedera provides WA sheep producers with an edge to maintain stock during low rainfall years, as well as target out of season premium market opportunities,” Ms MacTiernan said.

“It should also help to build soil carbon and the ability to retain moisture in soil over time.

“I commend the department’s Daniel Real, who led the research over many years and his team and partners for their tenacity and dedication in bringing this brilliant addition to WA’s farming system to fruition.

“The launch of this new pasture species is a great example of the outstanding return on investment from the State government’s long-term commitment to research, development and innovation, which is so vital to drive economic development, jobs and growth.”