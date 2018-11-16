Farmers Across Borders slips into gear

AFTER what has turned out to be an average season, despite the bad start, Esperance region farmers Anne Bell and Sam Starcevich have decided to kick Farmers Across Borders – Hay from WA into gear to assist drought-affected farmers in the Eastern States.

The not for profit charity, run by “little guys” without much backing, hopes to have a convoy of 50 or more road trains loaded with hay and straw to be delivered on Australia Day 2019.

The total weight of the donated feed is expected to be about 3000 tonnes, depending on square or round bales and the hay and straw ratio.

Farmers Across Borders came into being in 2014 when Ms Bell and Mr Starcevich decided to help drought-stricken farmers in New South Wales after having “the best year ever” and wanting to share the produce.

They organised 16 road trains of donated hay from fellow WA farmers to be delivered to Bourke and Lightning Ridge, New South Wales, with Burrumbuttock Hay Runners.

The 2014 hay run, which was their only run so far, was the start of life-long friendships.

It was also the biggest convoy to have travelled east for this purpose at that time, although other convoys have also made the journey since.

Ms Bell said the trip was an amazing experience and those involved said they would put their hand up again if needed, which came about in September this year when they realised that their hay season was better than expected and they could do something to assist those suffering in NSW.

The trip this time will be in conjunction with Lions, Need for Feed, which will be funding the fuel costs as well as organising the dispersal of the hay once they arrive on January 26.

“All hay has been donated by generous WA farmers from all across the State, all eager to help their Eastern State neighbours still struggling in drought,” Ms Bell said.

“We have received donations from Esperance, Arthur River and Cunderdin, among other places.”

She said the Ravensthorpe-bordering Esperance area, where she farms, had its “driest start to the year on record” for about three or four months.

“I’ve never seen it as bad as this year,” she said.

“We always cut our own hay but we had to buy it in.”

The Bells run 800 head of cattle and “do a little cropping”.

“In the past three months we have seen such a turnaround,” Ms Bell said.

“We went from bare dirt to feed up to our knees after the rains came.

“We were making plans to cart water in.

“We were looking down the barrel of a bad year – but then it rained.”

They managed to cut more than 700 bales of hay including from their lane ways and front paddock.

“We struggled the first six months of the year but being on the coast it does rain and we are really lucky,” Ms Bell said.

“Some people in the Eastern States haven’t seen rain for four to five years.”

After putting aside enough for their own needs, they’ll have about 30 round bales available to donate.

To show the extent of their support across the State, at least five Wannamal farming families and contractors have offered their support by taking a road train each with donated hay or straw from local businesses.

Ms Bell said people could assist the effort by donating money or supplies or offering to join the convoy.

Details can be found at farmers acrossborders.com.au or by calling Anne Bell on 0429 420 750 or Sam Starcevich on 0439 998 282.

To follow their journey visit facebook.com/hayfromwa.