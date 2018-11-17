Adam Liaw to address Hort Connections 2019

A MASTERCHEF is sure to inspire delegates attending next year’s Hort Connections 2019 conference.



Regarded as the largest business and networking destination for the Australian horticulture industry, Hort Connections will be held at the Melbourne Convention Centre from June 24-26 2019.

The event will run under the theme of “Growing our Food Future”, bringing together thousands of attendees from the local and international horticulture supply chain to discuss on-farm and supply chain practices, review consumer behaviour and consumption trends, and focus on the future of food production.

More than 3250 delegates are expected to walk through the doors of the 2019 conference.

RELATED READING

As part of the registration launch, joint hosts, Ausveg and Produce Marketing Association Australia-New Zealand (PMA A-NZ), announced the first confirmed speaker: celebrity chef, author, television presenter and MasterChef winner, Adam Liaw, sharing his expert insights into trends in the food service sector.

Hort Connections 2019 has been given a further boost with support from the Victorian government, with Agriculture Victoria signing up as the State Partner.



Last year, about 3000 delegates attended Hort Connections in Brisbane, with more than 1300 attendees at the Hort Connections Gala Dinner.



BIG CROWD: Last year's Hort Connections in Brisbane drew some 3000 people to the trade show and information sessions.

The trade show showcased over 200 local and global supply chain companies, while there were more than 15 world-class speaker sessions, research presentations and panel discussions.

Ausveg national marketing manager, Nathan McIntyre, said organisers were proud the conference had become such a huge event for the horticulture industry.

“Next year’s Hort Connections conference in Melbourne is being designed to deliver as much value as possible for growers and everyone else in the horticulture supply chain, from presenting world-leading research to offering a huge range of business opportunities on the trade show floor,” Mr McIntyre said.

“We’ve already seen more than a third of the trade show floor snapped up by exhibitors and we’re more than seven months out from the event, so we’re excited to offer what’s turning into a massive business and networking space.”

“We’re looking forward to hearing Adam’s first-hand insights into food service trends.



“As businesses at every point in the horticulture supply chain become more sophisticated, this will definitely be a can’t-miss session for delegates.”

“Anyone thinking about attending Hort Connections 2019 should take advantage of the early bird rates on offer and register for what’s shaping up to be an industry-leading event.”

Delegates can register online at the following address: https://hortconnections.com.au/delegates/registration/

The story Adam Liaw to address Hort Connections 2019 first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.