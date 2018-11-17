Narrogin makes road safety the hero

THE price for making a mistake on our roads shouldn’t be death or serious injury – that’s the message driving the Shire of Narrogin’s participation in the WA Local Government Association’s RoadWise 2018 Road Ribbon for Road Safety campaign.

To date, more than 85 people have died on regional roads this year – a number the Narrogin Shire does not accept.

Tomorrow, Sunday, November 18, marks the first day of the Road Ribbon for Road Safety campaign, coinciding with World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

This community-based campaign provides an opportunity for everyone to directly contribute to road safety and work towards achieving zero deaths and serious injuries on our roads. Narrogin Shire president Leigh Ballard said everyone had a role to play in road safety and with this in mind, the Shire was working to do all it can to advocate for a road network which is forgiving if people make a simple mistake.

“To support this, we ask everyone to join us and play their part by complying with all road rules and supporting local road safety initiatives being implemented in our community,” Mr Ballard said.

The Shire is giving out free Road Ribbon for Road Safety lapel ribbons for the community to wear and raise awareness of the campaign to achieve zero deaths on our roads.

READ MORE:

“By wearing a free road ribbon and spreading the campaign messages to friends, family and colleagues, you are showing your support and helping to keep road safety high on the agenda as we head into the festive season,” he said.

Road ribbons are available free of charge from the Shire administration, RW (Bob) Farr Memorial Library, the caravan park and Dryandra Country Visitors Centre.