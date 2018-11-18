Green Shirt movement spreads its roots

WAFARMERS staff have thrown their support behind the Green Shirts Movement WA with the organisation’s interim chief executive officer Trevor Whittington signing the staff up for free green ‘Uniting Ag’ ear tags.

Mr Whittington said WAFarmers was “very supportive of the Green Shirts Movement WA social media campaign”, which has attracted more than 900 Facebook followers.

He said it was still early days in terms of the impact the movement would have on uniting the agricultural industry to share its story and help change public perceptions on consumer concerns, however it said it was a worthwhile cause.

“It’s good to see grassroots engagement by farmers using the ‘cloud’ to rain good news stories about agriculture to the world,” Mr Whittington said.

Green Shirts Movement WA spokesman Alan Sattler said he was surprised by the email from WAfarmers “wishing to join Green Shirts”.

“We acted upon it with a meet and greet,” Mr Sattler said, while taking advantage of the photo opportunity.

“We extend the invitation to the PGA as well.”

Mr Sattler said members of other organisations such as the Livestock and Rural Transporters Association and the Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen’s Association have signed up, although the organisations themselves have not done so officially.

Mr Sattler said in the first week of their membership drive they posted 300 ear tags – which was a massive show of support from the community and more than they expected.

The movement has started off with an “overwhelming response” which they are trying hard to keep up with.

“At the end of the day we are about uniting the industry,” Mr Sattler said.

“We don’t have the resources and desire to replace these organisations.

“We are a media-based movement, not a financial group.

“We have had the opportunity to do more but it is not what we are about.”

Mr Sattler said about 65 per cent of farmers in WA were not members of any organisation and so engaging them was important for the strength of the industry into the future.

Mr Sattler met Federal Agriculture and Water Resources Minister David Littleproud, who was in Perth last week.

He said he was lucky to receive a dinner invite and then to catch up at Katanning.

“There was lot of conversation about the live export trade and many other things that are affecting agri-businesses in this State,” he said.

“Even though time was short, there were discussions about unity and uniting agri-business.”