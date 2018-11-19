AFGRI signals more growth

JOHN Deere dealer AFGRI Equipment is presenting some compelling evidence for young people looking for a career in the farm mechanisation industry.

Last week at its Carnamah branch, the company’s group operations director Gollie Coetzee (known as GC) announced several staff changes.

Carnamah branch manager Brad Forrester has been appointed branch manager for Esperance, the company’s largest branch, while Geraldton manager Graeme Henderson will become territory branch manager for Geraldton and Carnamah.

Carnamah service manager Wayne Barry will act as branch co-ordinator reporting to Graeme until a branch manager is appointed.

Current Esperance branch manager Kim Anderson will become group whole goods manager, based in Esperance.

“These changes are part of our growth strategy and we will be making some more announcements next month,” Gollie said.

“We’ve never been in better shape and in the seven years since I’ve been here, we’ve continued a growth path.

“Our focus is on promoting within the company and I say to all staff, if you’ve got a successor, I can promote you.

“In the next two years we will be inducting between 50 and 100 technicians with an emphasis on internal training, specifically to develop precision ag technicians and master technicians.”

Torque’s attempts to glean more news of AFGRI’s growth were deftly deflected by Gollie.

“We’ll have a major announcement for you next month,” he said.