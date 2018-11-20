Wayne returns to the fold

Wayne Barry returns to AFGRI Equipment

Agribusiness
Providing a blast from the past is former T & H Walton Stores' service manager Wayne Barry, who was in sales mode when Farm Weekly caught up with him. "Well this old girl is going out the door for a really good price," Wayne said. "It's a 9620 on triples with 5700 hours and the boys are looking for $110,000 plus GST. Naturally it has been serviced and is in really good order. Ring our salesman Fin Brown for more information."

Wayne Barry has re-joined AFGRI Equipment’s Carnamah branch.

ONE of the most experienced service managers in WA, Wayne Barry, has re-joined AFGRI Equipment’s Carnamah branch.

Wayne was formerly service manager for T & H Walton Stores’ Carnamah branch and then worked with AFGRI after it bought the dealership in 2004.

Wayne left in 2010 “because I wanted a change” and worked on a local farm while also servicing machines for several farmers in the district.

“I always knew I’d be drawn back into the game and when I was approached earlier this year, I decided to have another crack,” Wayne said.

“It has given me a new lease on life and I’m thoroughly enjoying the lifestyle.”

Eight years away from the dealership, however, has put Wayne on a fast learning curve to embrace new technology.

“There have been some very exciting changes but I have seen a lot working outside the industry, so to speak,” he said.

“But the main aspect of service hasn’t changed.

“It’s still a people game and you’ve got to be Mr Diplomacy sometimes, especially in the hectic rush at seeding or harvesting.

“But it’s all good and I’m looking forward to what the future unfolds.”

