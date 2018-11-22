Wool market review

The AWEX Eastern market indicator (EMI) recorded an increase for the first time in over a month in week 20.

However, the increase was mainly a result of solid gains in the carding and crossbred sectors.

The Merino fleece market performed with mixed results, with all three centres recording varied outcomes for similar wools.

A large selection of fine tender wools struggled to attract strong buyer demand, this contributed to the Micron Price Guides (MPGs) of 19.0 and finer generally falling by 30-50 cents. 19.5-20.5 micron attracted excellent competition and managed modest increases for the week, while a limited selection of 21 micron and coarser were generally unchanged when compared to the previous sale.

The EMI recorded a 5 cent increase, to close the week at 1,781 cents. As a result of the finer microns suffering larger losses over the previous few months, the price differentials between microns has shrunk considerably.

This is best highlighted when looking at the difference between the MPGs of a 19 and a 21 micron. Currently, this difference is averaging only 47 cents, compared to over 110 cents when the MPGs peaked back in August.

The skirtings had an up and down week, losses were felt on the first selling day, then gains on the second, resulting in prices being generally unchanged.

READ MORE:

As mentioned earlier, the crossbred sector recorded gains for the week.

Prices generally increased by 5-25 cents, with the largest gains felt on the better prepared lines. After two months of continual large losses, the oddment sector has finally recorded price increases.

Locks, stains and crutchings generally rose by 50-120 cents.

These rises helped to push the three carding indicators up by an average of 89 cents.

The national quantity remains very similar next week.

Currently, there is 35,334 bales on offer.