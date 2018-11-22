New faces to bolster Muresk Institute

THE Muresk Institute has added nine new industry representatives to its advisory committee.



Muresk Institute general manager Prue Jenkins said the new members were well known and highly respected in the agriculture industry.

“The existing committee felt broader industry representation was needed on the Muresk Institute Advisory Committee (MIAC) to further contribute to the high level industry advice it provides,” Ms Jenkins said.

“As a result nine new members have come on board and they will help inform Muresk to make the best decisions in relation to the programs we deliver and business opportunities we undertake.

“The past six months have been some of our most successful with the implementation of new initiatives like the SmartFarm.

“We want to build on this momentum so Muresk can better support Western Australia’s booming agriculture industry.

“I’m certain our new committee members will help us empower WA’s agriculture industry and make the most of the exciting new opportunities to support emerging markets and technological advancements.”

New MIAC committee members are:

Brad Jones, managing director Cropcair Pty Ltd and director Bungulla Farming Pty Ltd;

Glen Brayshaw, Rural Consultant Planfarm Pty Ltd;

Matthew Williams, area manager, CSBP Fertilisers;

Julie Alvaro, Grain Research Development Corporation Western Panel Member, grower Windsor Hart Enterprises, DPIRD Soil and Land Conservation Ministerial Advisory Committee;

John Seabrook, farmer Seabourne Farm and machinery importer;

Duncan Young, farmer, President WA Farmers Grains Council, GPA Policy Council of Australia, GIWA Barley and Oats Standards Committee;

Kellie McCrum, manager Culture and Capability, CBH Group; and

Ian Hanna, committee member, Australian Dohne Breeders Association’s National Council. MIAC was established in 2013 to strengthen collaboration between Muresk Institute, industry and the community.

The committee provides high quality advice and guidance contributing to the future direction of Muresk as a commercially sustainable, multi-use facility for the delivery of training, research and programs that are responsive to industry and regional needs.

The new members were appointed by the Department of Training and Workforce Development Director General for a three-year term.