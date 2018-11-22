Incredible footage of dust storms hitting NSW Photo: Ryan Overall

Daisy Grace sent in this photo taken by Hamish Armstrong at Carrathool, NSW.

North of Booligal. Photo: Michelle Crossley

Photo: Britt Golder

Photo: Sam Leliever

Photo: Karen Leanne

Photo: Zac Rowlandson

Near Cobar. Photo: Chris Moffitt

North of Booligal. Photo: Michelle Crossley

North of Booligal. Photo: Michelle Crossley

Photo: Ned Kelly

Photo: Katie McCall

Photo: Koralta Angela Tansell

This was over One Tree just north of Hay. Photo: Sammy Ellis

Tibooburra. Photo: Renee Cooper, principal Tibooburra School.

Looking at the Golden Highway (Newcastle to Dubbo) from Cassilis. Photos don't do it justice. Photo: Dimity Martin

Lake Wyangan at Griffith NSW. Photo: Jess Duncan

South East of Hay. Photo: Kerry Barnes Tweet Facebook of

DUST storms have been wreaking havoc across NSW this week.

We asked readers to show us their photos and video as the dust storms hit across the state, and above are some of the amazing photos that were sent in.



The air quality index particle measurements, of particles less than 10 micrometers in diameter, taken by the NSW Office of Environment at Broken Hill were recording 304 on Wednesday afternoon. Readings above 200 are considered hazardous.

Incredible footage of dust storms hitting NSW https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/R7sDaMurkWxVpij7Babdbr/b91d1628-2d12-485b-ae36-5cf2958458b5.jpg/r8_0_737_412_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg Your photos and videos of the dust storm wreaking havoc across NSW. news, photos-and-video, dust 2018-11-22T04:14:00+08:00 https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=5970125739001 https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=5970125739001 Massive dust storm hits western Riverina, NSW Massive dust storm hits western Riverina, NSW

Gabrielle Woodhouse, forecaster with the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) in NSW said although there had been rain in centres such as Alice Springs earlier in the week there had been only sporadic falls over western NSW.

“The soil is so dry it will not be enough to tamp the dust down in the event of high winds.”

She said on Wednesday the worst of the dust would be seen in areas roughly west of Dubbo, but on Thursday, as the cold front pushed through, dust areas would push east, possibly even over the Great Dividing Range.

The story Incredible footage of dust storms hitting NSW first appeared on The Land.