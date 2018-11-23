Steeling for price rise

INDUSTRY pundits have told Torque the price of steel is moving up, by as much as nine per cent.

Which means you can count on price rises of any steel-related product offered to the market in 2019.

WA manufacturer Ausplow general manager Chris Farmer made an astute move recently, purchasing six months usage of steel at old prices.

“We wanted to beat the steel price rises and hence hold off price increases as long as we can,” Chris said.

“We have some availability for February, March and April deliveries of DBS bars but our Multistream books are basically closed for the 2018/2019 season.

“We have had very strong demand for both bars and bins this season and we are expecting our order books to close out over the coming months.

“We have hired additional production labour to keep up with the strong sales demand for next season.”

Several machinery dealers Torque spoke with last week confirmed 2019 price rises.

“Most of us have got some new equipment on the floor, so to speak, at old prices, so farmers can still get equipment before the price rises,” one dealer said.

Forwards orders this month might be a good strategy, particularly, for headers, tractors and self-propelled sprayers.

You will be able to lock in a price, a delivery date and a finance deal that will give you enough left over for Christmas presents.