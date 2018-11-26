Landmark joins forces with Albury agency business, Paull & Scollard

Landmark Operations Ltd (Landmark) has announced the acquisition of Albury, NSW based livestock and real estate agency business, Paull and Scollard.



The Paull & Scollard business, which operates throughout South East NSW and North East Victoria will join with the existing Landmark Albury livestock and real estate business to operate as Paull & Scollard Landmark as of 1st of December 2018.



The remaining activities at Landmark Albury will continue to operate as normal.

The Paull & Scollard Landmark business will be operated by Stephen Paull & Michael Scollard who will work closely with the wider Landmark network.



Importantly, all staff from the two existing agency businesses will be a part of the new Landmark Paull & Scollard team.

Paull & Scollard co-principal, Steven Paull pictured at a recent Corowa sheep sale.

Co-founder, Stephen Paull, has said that “this was not a decision taken lightly and our clients and staff were our number one priority during the process.



The Paull & Scollard selling team at a recent Corowa sheep sale

“We are extraordinarily proud of the service we have delivered to the rural community for nearly 38 years and being able to maintain this within the Landmark group was paramount to our negotiations. We are confident that we can continue to provide the same level of service for many years to come”, Mr Paull said.

General Manager for Landmark in Southern NSW, Scott Macgregor said “We are very excited to have a business with the depth of experience and strong reputation, which Paull and Scollard holds, join the Landmark network.



The Landmark sell team at NVLX Barnawartha will join forces with the newly formed Landmark Paull & Scollard business

“We are pleased to be in a position that will allow us to retain all employees from both businesses giving us the resources that we need to best serve our new and existing customers in the greater Albury region. We would like to thank our existing Landmark customers, our staff as well as the senior Landmark management team who have allowed us to deliver on our long-term commitment to investing in regional and rural communities,” Mr Macgregor said.

The Paull Scollard livestock business participates in regular auction markets held at NVLX Barnawartha and Corowa in NSW and at Myrtleford in Victoria.



Mr Macgregor told Stock and Land that discussions would be undertaken with the member agencies at NVLX Barnawartha as to the joined company’s participation in the upcoming beef weaner sales and its place in regular monthly store cattle sales where the existing company’s currently operate within different alternate selling cycles.

Paull & Scollard selling team at Myrtleford

