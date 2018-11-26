WoolProducers Australia announces new presidents

Ed Storey has been announced as the new WoolProducers Australia president, and Steve Harrison as senior vice president.



The announcement follows WPA’s annual general meeting, held in Sydney, where immediate past president Richard Halliday stood down after completing his maximum four-year term.



Mr Storey thanked Mr Halliday for his service to WPA and the wider wool industry.



“Richard has contributed immensely to the wool industry over his tenure and oversaw a number of essential policy decisions to take the industry forward,” he said.



“Some of these issues include the establishment of a Wool Industry Trust, pain relief, the end of a restrictive approach to OJD management, industry structural reform and ongoing input into wild dog management.”



Mr Storey said he looked forward to working with Mr Harrison, the WPA board and staff to continue advocating in the interests of the Australian woolgrowing community.



He said a key priority of WPA going forward was to ensure all wool industry service providers and representative organisations were working together to serve the industry in the most effective manner possible.



“WoolProducers believes that the implementation of the recommendations from the Review of Performance of Australian Wool Innovation is of crucial importance to the success of this cohesive approach,” he said.



“WoolProducers welcomes the appointment of Ms Collette Garnsey to the role of chair and we look forward to working with their new leadership team to ensure positive outcomes for woolgrowers and the wider industry.”



