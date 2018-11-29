York elected to NFF board

WAFARMERS president Tony York was appointed to the Nation Federated Farmers (NFF) Board on Tuesday after he was asked to nominate himself for one of two available positions.

Mr York said he was the first representative from WA to be appointed to a position at NFF in about 20 years - and hoped he would be able to help the organisation understand better the issues of WA farmers.

He was delighted by the appointment and said he would start in the role straight away, with a Board meeting scheduled for next week.

"It was a really good opportunity to put my hand up," Mr York said.

"I'll be there to give it good support and assist in its governance.

"I support the NFF in its objectives and would like to see a unifying of the organisations and more consistent advocacy for agriculture."

Mr York said there were some important issues such as "social licence" and NFF's "Towards 2030 and 100 billion" which he supported and would help achieve.

"I'll make sure that they haven't forgotten WA," he said.

While the organisation was established as the peak body to represent all States and Territories with regards to agriculture there have been times when NFF has lost support from members States, including WA.

The inaugural president of NFF was Sir Donald Eckersley OBE, a WA dairy farmer who held the position from 1979-1981.

Since then it has been led by producers from across the Eastern States.

READ MORE:

This year has seen WAFarmers work much more closely with the NFF on a range of topics including the lamb definition, mulesing, live exports, and the collaboration to promote agriculture.

Mr York is half way through his second term as WAFarmers president, expecting to hold the position until February 2020.

He said his senior vice president Rhys Turton would likely step up to assist the organisation and "take up some of the slack" if required.

The NFF Board meet six times a year in Canberra, as well as phone conferences, and that would require more travel and commitment but he said it had been a challenge for the industry to get recognition in Canberra which prompted the decision to put his hand up.