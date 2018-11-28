Animal Justice Party claim Victorian seat

THE ANIMAL Justice Party, a micro-party dedicated to animal wellbeing, looks set to claim a surprise seat in the Victorian Upper House following last week’s state election.

Andy Meddick, of the AJP, is in pole position to claim one of five Upper House seats in the rural Western Region.

The party’s hardline animal activist position has created unease among some within the farming community.

Among the party’s public polices is a long term push to a transition towards plant-based diets free of all animal products.



Along with that, the party wants to end live export of all animals, impose a ban on hunting and kangaroo culls and phase out jumps and greyhound racing.

Despite a relatively small primary vote, the AJP has been helped by the plethora of preference deals that influence the make-up of the Victorian Legislative Council.

If elected, Mr Meddick will be the second AJP to serve in an Australian parliament.

