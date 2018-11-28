‘Skill and commitment’ reduces live export deaths

THE first independent observer’s report from a live export vessel became available on the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources’ (DAWR) website this week.

Report number 10 was a summary report of sheep and cattle exported from Fremantle to Israel in June 2018 on the MV Bahijah.

The consignment consisted of 9227 sheep and 3695 cattle.

During the 22-day voyage 17 sheep (0.18 per cent) and only one head of cattle (0.03pc) perished.

What the observer highlighted was the skill and commitment from the ship’s crew and the stock crew to minimise mortalities and ensure the highest standards of welfare were met.

“The AAV (Australian accredited veterinarian), stockperson and the vessel’s crew managed the health and welfare well, including the treatment of animals in hospital pens or humane euthanasia when required,” the report said.

“The experience and the commitment of the stockperson resulted in the early identification and care of shy feeders, for both sheep and cattle.

“This had a substantial impact in reducing morbidity and therefore ensured that many didn’t become mortalities.

Day 10

“There was one instance of poor animal handling by one of the importing country stock people when discharging the cattle which was swiftly, and professionally, addressed by the AAV.

“In conclusion, the observer said the master and all the vessel’s officers and crew were “dedicated and diligent in performing their duties to ensure the wellbeing of the animals”.

“The experienced AAV and stockperson worked well with the crew to maintain the health and welfare of cattle and sheep in line with Australian Standards for the Export of Livestock (ASEL) requirements.”

Federal Agriculture and Water Resources Minister David Littleproud said making the report available was in line with the government’s commitment to improving transparency and he was pleased the first report had been made public.

“Full transparency is the only way to build public trust in any industry,” Mr Littleproud said.

“That’s why I said we needed the ‘truth, and proof’ of what happens on live export boats.

“We need a tough cop on the beat and we need eyes and ears on those boats.

“This is the only way possible the industry will have a sustainable future and that’s what the independent observers should provide.”

Independent observers check the welfare and care of the animals, take photographs and notes to later collate into a report.

Day 19

They provide regular updates to the regulator on conditions on the boat, which should mean any issues are dealt with as they arise.

“The Australian public must have trust in the integrity and regulation of the live export trade,” Mr Littleproud said.

“Reports from independent observers are a huge part of building this trust.

“The Department of Agriculture and Water Resources said the observer determined that the vessel’s crew were diligent in performing their duties to ensure the wellbeing of the animals on board, meeting all conditions of ASEL and the export licence.

The full report of each independent observer is now an important element of the department’s regulatory oversight.

While the full content of the reports will only be used for regulatory purposes, a summary of the full report will also be published on DAWR’s website to ensure transparency for the community.

Public independent observer summaries are supported by published mortality reports for any mortalities over the reportable threshold and reports to parliament twice annually.

DAWR is also setting up regular engagement with exporters, livestock producers, animal welfare organisations and the wider community as part of regulatory reform.

According to a DAWR Export Advisory Notice, an independent observer costs the exporter $1290 per day on a week day and $1690 a day on the weekend – for a 7.5 hour working day.

Additional fees are charged for overtime, as well as an auditing support fee.

The exporters are also required to pay for a business-class return airfare following the voyage to an international port.

The story ‘Skill and commitment’ reduces live export deaths first appeared on Farm Online.