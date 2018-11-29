Government announces review of vocational education and training

Australia's vocational education and training sector will be reviewed to ensure students are getting the right skill sets, the federal government says.

The review, which will be led by former New Zealand tertiary education minister Steven Joyce, comes as the coalition takes credit for creating more than 100,000 jobs in the last financial year.

"The review will ensure Australians have the right skills to get a job," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said during a speech in Canberra on Wednesday night.

"I want even more Australians to get jobs, and that means ensuring they have the right skills to drive an even stronger economy."

Vocational Education Minister Michaelia Cash said the sector was vital to the Australian economy and needed to be "future-proofed".

"By examining ways to strengthen the VET sector, we can ensure our workforce and our economy is ready for the opportunities of the decades ahead," she said.

The government is also hoping to encourage more employers to take on adult apprentices by offering one-off payments of $4,000 to those who offer jobs to those aged 21 to 24 years.

At the moment, the adult apprentices support payment is only available to employers who take on apprentices aged 25 or above.

The change will come into effect from mid-2019 and cost the government $27.7 million.

Mr Joyce will is due to hand his report to the government in March.

