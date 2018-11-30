Skeleton weed remains an industry priority

SKELETON weed surveillance across paddocks this summer will be aided by a new management guide available to grain growers.

Landholders are reminded to keep watch for the weed, which can often be found in paddocks at harvest time and is most recognisable when flowering during summer and autumn.

Skeleton weed is a declared plant which can reduce crop yields, particularly in cereals and lupins, by competing for moisture and nutrients, mainly nitrogen.

Farmer checks of paddocks help support the targeted surveillance program undertaken by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) with local action groups.

Skeleton weed program activities, including targeted surveillance, are funded by the Grains, Seeds and Hay Industry Funding Scheme (IFS).

DPIRD project manager Martin Atwell said the updated management guide would assist landholders to manage and eradicate skeleton weed infestations on their properties and prevent further spread.

“Skeleton weed control is responsibility of the landholder,” Mr Atwell said.

“Skeleton weed can be more readily eradicated from a farm when it is found in the first year after establishment, therefore early detection is vital.”

Skeleton weed has upright and usually leafless stems which gives the appearance of the skeleton of a plant - hence the plant’s common name.

It has bright yellow daisy flowers and the roots, stems and leaves exude a sticky white sap when cut.

The guide outlines the program surveillance and search protocols for 2018-2019 for both rural and urban areas.

Grains, Seeds and Hay IFS management committee chairman Jim Sullivan said skeleton weed remained a priority for the industry.

“A co-ordinated program provides many benefits to WA grain, seed and hay growers – most notably, the program has undoubtedly slowed the spread of the weed in the State,” Mr Sullivan said.

“The skeleton weed program takes a multi-pronged approach – surveillance for the weed, treatment to prevent seed-set, compliance activities to help affected landholders meet the treatment requirements, extension and community engagement and research and development.”

Any suspicious plants should be reported using the MyPestGuide Reporter app or to the department’s Pest and Disease Information Service on 9368 3080 or via email at padis@dpird.wa.gov.au.