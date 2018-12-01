More study opportunities in the Mid West

Students living in the Mid West region will be able to access Curtin University courses from next year as the result of a new collaboration with the Geraldton Universities Centre (GUC). The arrangements, set out in a Service Level Agreement signed this week, will start with Curtin’s new Associate Degree in Agribusiness being offered in Geraldton, from 2019.

The two-year course, which provides students with a practical and business introduction to the production, processing, marketing and distribution of food, will also be offered at Muresk Institute in Northam from next year.

Curtin University vice-chancellor, professor Deborah Terry, said the new agreement would offer regional students more opportunities to study at Curtin.

“I am delighted to be working with the Geraldton Universities Centre to expand the educational, cultural and learning experiences available to students living in and around the Mid-West region,” professor Terry said.

“The new collaboration will start by offering the Associate Degree in Agribusiness in Geraldton with plans to offer additional courses, including the Indigenous Tertiary Enabling Course and other Centre for Aboriginal Studies degree programs in the future.”

GUC chairperson Steve Douglas said the new partnership with Curtin University would further strengthen the range of supported courses and opportunities the centre could provide both for local students and industry in the Mid West.

“Local stakeholders in the agribusiness sector have been very supportive of the Associate Degree and we look forward to being able to help develop the future workforce they need,” Mr Douglas said.

“Working with Curtin’s School of Molecular and Life Sciences, we have been able to create a very attractive study model where students will be supported by local industry based tutors at the GUC and travel to Muresk once a semester for practical intensive units to round out the Agribusiness course.”

Professor Terry said the new Associate Degree in Agribusiness being offered in Geraldton and Muresk had proved popular among potential students.

“We have received a significant amount of interest from prospective students and we look forward to working with two valued regional community organisations, the Geraldton Universities Centre and the Muresk Institute, to deliver this course to regional students next year,” she said.

Under the collaboration with GUC, the practical component of the Associate Degree in Agribusiness for Geraldton-based students will be completed at Muresk Institute.

Students interested in the Associate Degree in Agribusiness being offered in Geraldton from 2019 should contact the Geraldton Universities Centre on 9920 4400 or email natashac@guc.edu.au