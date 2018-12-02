Bbidecud celebrates successful clearance | Photos Karridale beef producer Dean Gimbel was viewing the beloved 1994 Nissan patrol single cab ute (417,720km) which went to Peninsula Downs, Dardanup, for $2400 at the Bbidecud Pastoral Company clearing sale at Boyanup recently.

Pictured before the auction were Jordan Clemons (left), his son Chaz and father Stan, Boyanup, who were interested in the 2003 Duncan MK Renovator 19 run seed drill that sold for $18,000 to Willowbank, Benger.

Relaxing on a Hayline A 503 Accumulator G15 that reached $10,000 were three generations, Cody (left), Nathan and Robert Mead, Balingup.

The Landmark team had their work cut out for them selling more than 420 items at the Bbidecud Pastoral Company clearing sale at Boyanup. The crowd watched on as they offered a Vicon RV 2190 round hay bale roller that sold to MK & RE Barnes, Picton, for $17,000.

Browsing the many items on offer was relatives Frankie Merritt (left), Boyanup and Ben Merritt, Elgin.

Robert Mostert (left), Mostert Dairy, Keysbrook, purchased this 1989 Mitsubishi FM 557M 8T 6.1 metre tip tray truck for $17,000. He is with brother Nick Mostert, Serpentine.

Landmark auctioneer Chris Waddingham (left) congratulated Bbidecud Pastoral Company owners Andrew and Marcus Duce, who wanted to thank everyone for their attendance and great support on the day.

MORE than 300 registered buyers and a large crowd of 500 plus people attended the Bbidecud Pastoral Company clearing sale at Boyanup recently, taking advantage of the well maintained machinery and irrigation supplies on offer.

It’s the end of an era for the Duce family, who contributed significantly to the agricultural industry over the years and recently sold their 300 hectare property.

Landmark auctioneer Chris Waddingham said he would firstly like to thank the Duce family for their extreme loyalty over the 15 years they have supported the Landmark and Farmwest companies.

“Today was a highly successful day, based on realistic expectations and prices,” Mr Waddingham said.

“Thank you to all buyers, underbidders and spectators who attended.

“There was a fantastic crowd in attendance which has made the Duce family’s exit from the farming industry extremely gratifying.”

More than 420 items were on offer and the sale-topper, a 2016 Chase IH 105 U tractor (900 hours) with Trimble 75 auto steer and 12 months warranty was knocked down for $72,000 to AW & BW Paterson, Collie.

Red triumphed the machinery section with a 2002 Massey Ferguson 4245 tractor and loader (6600 hours) selling for $25,000 to J & I Wilmot, Australind, while a 2002 Kubota M120 tractor (6700 hours) attracted $19,500 when losing bidder on the Massey Ferguson, KJ Lewis, Bunbury, snapped it up.

A 2003 Duncan MK Renovator 19 run seed drill sold for $18,000 to Kevin Armstrong, Willowbank, Benger and reaching heights of $17,000 was the Vicon RV 2190 round hay bale roller that sold to MK & RE Barnes, Picton.

Robert Mostert, Mostert Dairy, Keysbrook, got his hands on the 1989 Mitsubishi FM 557M 8T 6.1 metre tip tray truck.

Paying $13,500 for a Krone Swadro 700 hay rake was Oldfield Contracting, Kendenup, while a Marshall multi spreader 840T 4 tonner with tarp returned $12,000 when bought by Brighton Farms, Donnybrook.

Armstrong & Sons, Tutanup, purchased a Hayline A 503 Accumulator G15 for $10,000 and WT & MC Hurst & Co, Boyanup was quick to snap up a Kerry sidewinder at $7200.

A Taarup 7420 silage round bale wrapper reached $7000 on account of Ironstone Valley Orchards, Donnybrook, while a Krone Kw6.70 tedder went on the same account for $6000.

Making $5600 was a Sunbeam King Hitter post driver with three augers when The Fraser Trust, Boyup Brook, snapped it up and not far behind in the price stakes was a John Shearer 505 2.4m trailing disc at $5500.

A Marshall truck mount bulk fertiliser bin, rear discharge, made $5000, secured by P & TA Treasure, Brunswick and one of the four travelling irrigators, T 250-2 Trailco travelling irrigator with 75 millimete x 200m hose, reached $5000 when it was purchased by D & J Morris, Wannamal.

Both TX 250 Southern Cross travelling irrigator systems went to MA & CA Doyle, Capel, at $4250 and $2750, while KR & W Watkins, Young Siding, got their hand on the remaining TCD 2000 Southern Cross travelling irrigator (hose 65mm x 150m) for $3500.

A hay/dog trailer and hitch secured by BJ Depiazzi & Co, Dardanup, made $3800.

A Massey Ferguson 128 square baler proved popular at $3000, while buying the 1984 Kubota M7500 tractor (9000 hours) at $3000 was Bythrone Contracting, Boyup Brook.

Andrew Duce’s beloved 1994 Nissan patrol single cab ute (417,720 kilometres) went to Peninsula Downs, Dardanup, for $2400 and a 10ft Furfey grader selling for $2200 went Greenwood Grazing Company’s way.

Returning $2100 was a four tyne deep ripper secured by Depiazzi Agricultural Co, Dardanup.

A 6m stock crate bought by NC McGinly, Greenbushes, made $2000, while many items hit the $1000 mark or over, including a chisel plough that went to JB Phillips, Collie, for $1700.

A Westair air compressor 38cfm with Honda petrol motor made $1500 and was secured by The Fraser Trust, while a square bale grab made similar money and was purchased by FA Tongnela, Waroona.

Pasture harrows and a paddock roller sold for $1800 each, while a Hansa chipper C13 13 horsepower petrol motor was sought after by W Webster, Boyanup, at $2000.

A Caterpillar forklift VG60C 6000lp bought in a profitable $1400, a 1000L 12m Silvan boomsprayer reached $1450, while a 600L 10m Silvan boom- sprayer made $1200 on the day.

Steel cattle scales sold for $1200 to Jardee Grazing, Manjimup and tractor tyres 18.4R 38 Made $1050.

A buck rake and stump bucket went at $1100 and $1000 respectively, while FA Tognela, Waroona, secured the Hydraulic silage grab for $1050.

There were half a dozen milk and cream cans on offer, with a five gallon milk can reaching a $180 high.

Nine hay rings caught buyer’s attention and sold to a top of $380 while several steel grain feed troughs topped at $160.

A quantity of wood pallets and electric fencing gear sold for $420, 5 inch pope pipes reached $260, 10 4 inch pope pipes made $200 and five plastic calf hutches topped at $260.

In total 389 lots were successfully sold at auction with 34 lots being passed in, including the Adventure off-road camper to suit a single cab ute, Lely Splendimo 3.3m mower conditioner and a handful of sundries items.