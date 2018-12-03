Multi spreader tops clearance at $15,000 Kirup neighbours Mike Wringe (left) and Josh Nieuwenhuyze had a good day out at the Coranderrk Grazing Company clearing sale last Friday. The Polaris ATP quad 330 they were looking at sold for $1400.

McAlinden producer Darren Vanderwielen was inspecting the Dredong tractor 100HP, which was passed in at auction.

Heidi Burn (left) and Margot Byrne, Coranderrk Grazing Company with Ruby and Shannon Keay, Perth, had fun on the Kioti Mechron 220 farm buggy, which sold to G White, Leschenault, for $620.

The Landmark selling team in action at the Coranderrk Grazing Company clearing sale. There was a sizeable offering of conveyor belts which topped at $110 on two separate occasions.

FOLLOWING the Bbidecud Pastoral Company’s auction last week, was the Byrne family’s Coranderrk Grazing Company’s clearing sale which saw more than 260 lots offered, including machinery, plant, sundries and household items.

A Marshal multi spreader 825T attracted firm bidding and reached the day’s top price of $15,000.

TR & IL Noakes, Witchcliffe, purchased the multi spreader while a 2005 Toyota Hilux (71,500 kilometres) made $4900 when secured by Mr Lyon, Bunbury.

Wonnerup producers P & G Oates snapped up the Kingfisher post rammer for $2800.

Outside vendors Hatfield & Co offered a licensed Taylor horse float which was rebuilt and in excellent condition.

It sold for $2800 and was bought by GR Keay, Pingrup.

JB Rowcliffe, Forest Grove, took the final $2600 bid for a soil aerator two metre, 2pl.

A 12T Kubota excavator caused plenty of movement within the crowd and was knocked down for $2500 to GL & KR Farley, Donnybrook, while TP Brennan, Australind, paid $1800 for an older, unlicensed Nissan Patrol.

Taking a shining towards the 3pl Berendi grader blade was Moutaride Trust, Jalbarragup, when they bought it for $1800 and a Polaris ATP quad 330 caught the eye of RJ & JL Torrisi, Kirup, at $1400.

A large, heavy-duty anvil was popular with many and made $1300 when secured by RL & WG Wych, Balingup.

Making $1250 each was the 3pl PTO driven slasher and Grasshopper zero turn lawnmower with triple blade action that were purchased by P Donald, Karridale and C Miller, Millbridge, respectively.

A Polaris ATP quad 600 reached $1150 when A Tomsett, Gelorup, took it home, while hitting the $1000 price tag was a 2014 8x5 plant trailer with ramps that was bought by Scott River Trading, Karridale.

A Silvan 2m boomsprayer 300L electric, was purchased at $750 by the Yost family, Liberty Charolais, Toodyay and on offer was a Kion Mechron 220 farm buggy, which was taken home by G White, Leschenault, paying $620.

Four silos were offered – a DE Engineers silo purchased by KM Sanders, Kojonup, topped at $600, while S Miles, Coolup, secured a 1000L fuel tank at $620.

Walton Plains, Elgin, will one day be off travelling in their Millard caravan (unlicensed) for $600.

Popular items were a Honda lawn mower selling for $400, while the quality Stihl products sold well.

A fogger made $300, a chainsaw sold at $170, a hedger reached $165 and a post hole borer sold for $160.

N Vanderwielen, Dalyellup, paid $520 for a pencil auger and $550 got Scott River Trading a 3pl rotary hoe.

A licensed Coronet caravan made $300, while a Honda firefighter with 1000L tank and trailer went for $450.

There was a sizeable offering of conveyor belts that topped at $110 for two lots, seven pine strainers made $155 and scaffolding reached $160.

There were 64 lots passed in at auction including a 1990 Mitsubishi flat tilt tray truck with 10T winch and 6T HIAB (560,000km), 1989 four- horse float, 2000 three horse float, Iseki tractor, 2002 F250 ute (310,000km), 2004 HSV Commodore (315,000km) and 2006 Alfa Romeo 147.

The sale returned a total of $63,140.