Landcare rolls out 195 new projects under $450m plan

The federal government has announced 195 new projects to be delivered under its $450 million Regional Land Partnerships program.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said $70 million of the fund would go into sustainable agriculture projects.

“The projects bring good environmental and farming practices together to benefit both nature and agriculture,” Mr Littleproud said.

“One project in Queensland’s Desert Channels trains farmers to improve soil and native vegetation. “This project will boost farm productivity while improving habitat for native animals.



“We’ve also renewed funding for Regional Agriculture Landcare Facilitators to get the most out of these projects.

Natural resource management groups across the country will also receive funding to deliver the new phase of projects.

These projects will focus on recovering vulnerable ecological communities, protecting threatened species, and reducing threats to our globally significant wetlands.

Additionally, the Regional Land Partnerships include sustainable agricultural projects to improve soil quality, assist farmers adapt to climate change, and respond to evolving market demands.

Environment Minister Melissa Price said the 195 projects had been targeted to achieve the best value for money, allowing natural resource management groups to protect their local environment.

“We believe working in partnership with local communities delivers the best results, and this funding allows individual organisations to deliver projects tailored to the specific needs of those communities,” Ms Price said.

“Of the investment under this program, $170 million will help protect and recover Australia’s threatened species and ecological communities.

“We’re also funding projects that will work towards restoring and managing identified threats to 24 globally-recognised Ramsar wetlands, and reducing threats to seven World Heritage areas across the country.

“It has been encouraging to see our delivery partners actively leading the way by focusing their efforts on regional and local projects that align with our national priorities, such as improving the prospects of plants and animals listed under our Threatened Species Strategy.”

For more information, visit: www.nrm.gov.au



The story Landcare rolls out 195 new projects under $450m plan first appeared on Farm Online.