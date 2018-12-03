ACCC forces dairy processors to improve farmer contracts

A host of dairy processors have agreed to amend specific terms in their milk supply agreements to address Australian Competition and Consumer Commission concerns about their terms being unfair to farmers.

Brownes Food Operations, Lion Dairy and Drinks, Norco, Parmalat and Fonterra have bowed to ACCC pressure after the competition watchdog began looking at terms in contracts they offer milk producers a year ago.

Warrnambool Cheese and Butter, owned by Canada’s Saputo Inc, altered terms in its milk supply agreements and milk supply handbook in July.

The ACCC said processor contracts had been modified to comply with the business-to-business unfair terms law enacted by the Australian Government in November 2016.

Most processors had agreed to provide dairy farmers with the right to terminate a contract if the processor varies supply terms such as price or quality requirements, placing the farmer in a worse position.

The ACCC also raised concerns with some processors about lengthy notice periods for farmers to terminate their contracts, one-sided termination rights, broad indemnities, and terms restricting a farmer’s ability to lease a farm or sell cattle.

“Farmers should be getting a fair deal when they contract to supply milk to dairy processors,” said ACCC deputy chairman, Mick Keogh.

“Assessing unfair contract terms in the dairy industry is complex and requires careful consideration.

“Our work focused on terms in milk supply contracts that have the potential to cause the greatest harm to farmers.”

“The ACCC worked with each processor individually to ensure amendments did not disadvantage farmers,” Mr Keogh said.

“Where we raised concerns, most processors worked with us to find a solution to better balance farmers’ rights under the contracts.”

Last year the competition regulator conducted an inquiry into the competitiveness, trading practices, and transparency of the dairy industry.

Its final report to the Treasurer on April 30 included recommendations to improve contracting practices by having dairy processors and farmers sign up to a mandatory code of conduct.



