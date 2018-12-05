State-wide rain drives strong Powranna sale

Prices improved significantly at the Elders and Roberts monthly store cattle sale at Powranna, Tasmania, last Thursday, where a good selection of 1660 head of cattle were penned and included more heifers than in recent sales.



SUPER SALE: There was a good selection of 1660 cattle penned at the recent store sale at Powranna, Tas, which included more heifers on offer than recent sales, and saw prices improve dramatically.

Buyers from across Tasmania were keen for their share, with the Northern Midlands, North-East, Fingal Valley and southern regions among the most active in the buying gallery.



Tasmanian National Livestock Reporting Service market reporter Richard Bailey said the principal driver of the improved demand was recent rainfall over the previous two weeks which had the season in terrific heart throughout most of Tasmania.



Grown steers, although few in number, made from $1280-$1580 a head, while the heaviest yearling steers made $1290-$1390.



Medium weights received bids from $1070-$1380, and lighter weight steers made from $850-$1210.



The overall steer market averaged 334 cents a kilogram, with many of the better lines selling from 350-380c/kg.



Nick Towns, Roberts Livestock, said it was amazing how quickly the season had turned in Tasmania since the tight start to September.



“It was simply grass-driven demand,” Mr Towns said.



“There is now plenty of confidence as most of our producers have got their silage cut and wrapped and are now keen to get restocking on the regrowth that is occurring.



“And, it simply just keeps raining, with another 10-20 millimetres last week and a bit more falling overnight is keep things really fresh and moist.

“In fact some of the north-east coast are saying it is their best start to a summer in years.”

The heifer sale was also strong, with more heifers offered than in previous sales at the selling centre.



The heaviest made between $1120-$1350.



Medium weight heifers made $930-$1200, while lighter weights made from $770-$1090.



The heifer sale’s overall average was 301c/kg, with the best-bred lines making from 290-330c/kg.



*Read more market reports at stockandland.com.au

The story State-wide rain drives strong Powranna sale first appeared on Stock & Land.