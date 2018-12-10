Northeast and interstate buying support maintained the pressure on store market demand at NVLX Barnawartha on Thursday.



Aided by season-saving rains late in November, buyers from the northeast valley districts competed keenly against another nibble of interest from northern NSW, this time from the Tablelands area of the New England.



Elders, Albury livestock manager, Matt Tinkler said vendors that offered stock in the December market should have been pleased with their results.



Buyers increase the pressure Dawn and Graeme Macaulay, Huon, sold Angus weaners normally held for the January sales

Bruce Dwerryhouse

The selling team from Corcoran Parker kept the sale rocking

A line up of Hereford weaners were eagerly sought.

14 year-old Tom Reardon, son of Mansfield cattleman, Tony Reardon represented his family with the sale of their Brooklyn Pastoral lines of Hereford and Black baldy steers

Russel Millwood, Wirlinga sold Angus steers and heifers normally reserved for sale in the new year. Tweet Facebook of

Commenting immediately after the sale Mr Tinkler said prices were $50-$70 a head better placed to their month earlier market for the medium to lighter weight Angus steers, and $20-$30 a head higher for the heavier drafts.



Corcoran Parker principal Kevin Corcoran agreed saying there was good depth to the buying support as local orders joined in the hunt for young heifers to join.



Young heifers were purchased again for Tasmania, “they have secured a sizable number in the past few months” he said.

A few handful of heavier grown steers, 450 to 500kg, were offered to the begin of the steer run. These were sold to a market top of $1550 and averaged 264c/kg while steers, 360-450kg, made $970 to $1300, average 281c/kg.



Lighter young steers, weighed between 280 and 360kg, made $765- $1100, avg 305c/kg while light steers, 230-280kg, which were not as plentiful as the month-earlier market, made $600 to $800.



The yarding of 2730 contained a much better selection of fresher condition weaners that were normally held for January sales.



“It is a seasonal thing, Matt Tinkler said. “Some people still hold concerns about what the summer might bring and have decided to sell earlier”.



Among the better steer sales: GT & JH Hillier, Corryong sold 29 Angus, 401kg, at $1210. Wild Horse, Gundowring sold 24 Angus, 373kg, at $1130 and 20 Angus, 338kg at $1030kg.



P&K Kirkbride, Baddaginnie sold 57 Angus, 334kg, at $1090 followed by a pen of 43, 286kg at $975.

GL & DR Macauley, Huon sold 16 Angus steers, 345kg at $1075 and a second pen of 22, 281kg at $1006.



A large draft of Brooklyn Pastoral Hereford and Black Baldy steers from Mansfield were eager competed. A pen of 45 Hereford, 311kg made $940 while a second pen of 30, 280kg made $860.



Pens of the Brooklyn Pastoral black baldy steers, 325kg and 287kg, made $1000 and $880 a head respectively.

Buyers however were more measured in their approach to lines of the leaner European breeds bloodlines.



Although the quality of these was most outstanding, rates were generally more fitting of a 260 to 280c/kg price bracket.



RI & PC Briggs sold 22 Charolais/Angus steers, 397kg at $1100 while Butchers Flat sold Charolais-Red Poll steers, 341kg at $1005.

Competition throughout the heifer market was far more erratic with buyers selecting and operating of a wide range of breed, quality and condition.

Euro-cross heifers which met with solid inquiry found rates mostly based on 250- 260c/kg, while Black heifers saw prices range from 240-270c/kg with some selected well bred lots gathering prices closer to 300c/kg.



However plainer bred lots and others lacking condition and weight saw rates flatten to 220 to 240c/kg.



The demand for a modest yarding of cows and calves was also keener in parts with some $100 to $200 a head better than the month earlier sale, making to $1620. But a selection of cows and calves in plain condition also made $650 to $950 per outfit for cows with calves to three months at foot.

The sale was conducted by Corcoran Parker, Elders and Paull & Scollard-Landmark.

The story Buyers increase the pressure first appeared on Stock & Land.