Bryce Camm named new Beef Australia chairman

A new board of directors and chairman will lead Beef Australia into the 2021 exposition following the 2018 Beef Australia Annual General Meeting held in Rockhampton on Thursday.



Bowenville based lot feeder Bryce Camm has been named as the new chairman while Russell Hughes and Grant Cassidy will take up the positions of vice chairmen.



Kay Becker has been named as the new secretary and Richard Brosnan will return as Treasurer.

New chair Bryce Camm welcomed the challenge of taking on the role of Chairman of Beef Australia for the next three years.



‘It’s an honour and privilege to be voted into this position to continue to build on the growth and success of Beef Australia into 2021,’ he said.

Retiring Beef Australia Chairman Blair Angus was first to welcome the new chair and thank the departing directors for their years of volunteer service to the event.

Outgoing chair, Blair Angus.

“Susan McDonald, Noel Grant, Brett Kirk, Allison McKay and Bruce Young have been invaluable contributors to the event over the years and we sincerely thank each of them for their service,” he said.

“Despite standing down as Chairman I will continue to stay on as a director to provide some continuity in an environment of significant change and to support what I feel is the greatest beef event in the world,’ he said.

Beef Australia members voted in five new directors, who together with five existing directors will make up the 2021 Board.



The New Beef Australia directors are:



Kay Becker - Kay was raised on a cattle property near Theodore and has experience working in the banking industry, agri-politics and as CEO of the Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service for 15 years.



Rodney Bell – Rodney is a beef producer for 50 years and has represented beef producers as a solicitor (retired) for 35 years. Rodney sits on a variety of committees including Rural Press Club and is the Chair of the Agribusiness Committee at AgForce.



Grant Cassidy - Grant is a highly experienced leading local tourism and hospitality owner with the Cassidy Hospitality Group operating award-winning businesses in the CQ region for the past 17 years. Grant has many years of experience in the events sector having Chaired major event committees in Cairns and Mackay and is an experienced company director with a passion for Corporate Governance being a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors



Jess Webb – Jess has family roots within the beef industry and has served on several Beef Australia committees since 2009. Jess holds an MBA from the University of Edinburgh Business School and has held marketing and communications positions with Austrade and Rabobank.



Claire Mactaggart – Claire and her husband Andrew operate a beef breeding and backgrounding business in the Duaringa and Moura districts. Claire also works as a freelance writer and is currently Queensland contributing editor of Country Style magazine.



Along with the new board announcement final interviews are being conducted for the CEO position, with the new appointment expected to start early 2019.



The story Bryce Camm named new Beef Australia chairman first appeared on Farm Online.