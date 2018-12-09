Hot temperatures, hot prices at Corryong Angus stud breeder, Peter Collins, Merridale, Tennyson, with bull client Bruce Whitsed, Nariel and Mr Whitsed's Merridale-blood Angus spring-drop steers sold at $1570.

George Redding, Khancoban and grandson Adam Whithead, Corryong were looking to buy

Volume buyer, Lang Peterkin, Tallangatta, with daughter Meagan Peterkin and grandson Nick Herring, Holbrook.

Honor and Mark Auchinleck, Towong sold 120 Angus steer weaners to $1170 a head at the Corryong sale.

Guest auctioneers at Costello Rural-conducted Corryong sale were Murray Bullen and Peter Ruaro, PRL Rodwells, Wodonga.

A large crowd bid strongly despite the soaring temperatures.



Mike O'Brien, RMA network watched the sale keenly.

Buyers climbed to get a closer look...

Commission buyer, Damian Whyte, Wodonga, discussed transport arrangements with Corryong carrier, Rob Whitely.

50 years in the cattle buying business, Paul Weidner was prominent among the buying gallery.

Gina and Peter Sutherland, Thologalong, offered Murray Grey steers and heifers at Corryong. The Murray Grey was first established by the Sutherland family in 1905 and registered as breed in 1963. Tweet Facebook of

Prices soared in near century-high temperatures at an Upper Murray sale of store cattle at Corryong on Friday.



In a sale of 1500 conducted by RMA network agency, Costello Rural, local and repeat buyers from the Upper Murray area were relentless in their request for quality bred lines of restocker cattle on the back of strong and still very green growing season.



The sale’s guest auctioneer, Peter Ruaro, RPL-Rodwells Wodonga said the results exceeded the expectations of those who attended.



Comparing the sale to the day-before’s Wodonga store market, Mr Ruaro said “it was easily the freight and more dearer”.



“Local bullock finishers and backgrounders, who have purchased these cattle before, went home with what they came looking for” he said.



“But they have paid for this intent, with sales $50-$100 a head better than the day-earlier Wodonga market. And, for the vendors it meant they have received this better money on their back door without the cost of freighting the cattle down the mountain, he said.

In the opening pen Bruce and Tamara Whitsed, Nariel, sold 24 Merridale-blood Angus spring-drop steers, 493kg, at $1570 a head along a second pen of 13, 460kg, at $1520.



These were snapped up by a local bullock finisher while the market top of $1580 a head was paid for a Wood and Wolfsen, Cudgewa, yard of 19 Angus steers, 526kg.



Other pens of Angus spring-drop steers to setting the calculators whirring were yards of K. Wilson, Towong, Angus steers, 427.5kg sold at $1340 a head and a second pen of 23, 375kg, that made $1260.



These were also purchased by local restocker interests.



A small but outstanding selection of autumn-drop Angus weaners also met keen local interest.

Vendor, Wabba House, Cudgewa, sold 29 Angus, 368kg at $1170 along a second draft of 32, 326kg sold at $990.

HC Auchinleck “Baringa” Towong was another seller of autumn calves to come under close attention.



Based principally on Merridale and Ardrossan-bloodlines the first draft (41) of the Auchinleck steers, 352kg, made $1170, a second pen of 37, 304kg, made $970 while a third pen of 34, 264kg, fetched $835.



Other well-rewarded vendors included H. Nankervis & Co, Colac Colac selling 24 Hereford-Angus steers, 350kg, sold at $1145 while the tops of the Nankervis Hereford steers, 31 weighed at 374kg made $1090 a head, with these calves secured for backgrounder interests in Tasmania.



A Corryong cattle breeders’ sale would not be complete without a selection of Murray Grey which had their origins and were registered as a breed in the Upper Murray.

Altogether six yards of heifers were offered and sold in the $900 to $1050 per head price range as most realized 260- 305c/kg, with the largest pen of 36, 315kg, fetching $960/head for N&M Clydesdale, Tintaldra.

One yard each of Hereford and Angus heifers were also offered. Chased vigorously by a number of restock orders, the yard of 23 Hereford heifers, 370kg, offered by J&S Scott, Corryong, made $1000 a head while Murra Angus stud, Walwa, sold 26 Angus heifers, 360kg, at $980.

A large portion of the yard were well prepared for premium on-farm and feedlot having been recently treated with Pre-vacc Gold, a veterinary preparation comprising Clostridial 5 in 1, Piliguard and Bovilis MH & IBR.

The story Hot temperatures, hot prices at Corryong first appeared on Stock & Land.