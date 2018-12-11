Put a fork into WA pork this Christmas

MAKE a #HamStand this Christmas and buy local as WA pork producers continue to lose money on each pig produced.

That was the message from The Nationals WA that called on everyone to turn their back on imported pork and support local producers.

The party has joined with local producers to highlight the campaign in the lead up to the festive season and politicians were invited to taste a selection of local pork produce.

The Nationals said WA pork producers were struggling under the weight of record high grain prices and over-supply caused by increased productivity and competition from interstate product.

“Our local producers are losing almost $60 for each pig produced,” said The Nationals WA leader Mia Davies.

WA’s share of the national pig production gross value was 13.5 per cent in 2015-16, supporting 1340 full-time jobs and generating $114 million in household incomes for WA families.

Ms Davies said given these figures it was too important to lose.

“Western Australians are renowned for rallying around their own when things get tough,” she said.

“WA turns out some of the best pork products in the world so this Christmas we’re asking all West Aussies to make a conscious effort to buy WA products and help our local producers.”

The party’s Agriculture spokesman Colin de Grussa said people should not be afraid to ask their local butcher where their pork came from.

“They will be more than happy to tell you which products are WA sourced,” Mr de Grussa said.

“It’s a small step that will make a world of difference to WA pork producers this Christmas.

“You need to look at the labelling and see a 90 per cent or more Australian made.”

WA Pork Producers Association president Dawson Bradford urged WA shoppers to check labelling on products.

“There are signs of improvement in the industry, but it is still important consumers look for the pink pork mark label for a guarantee the product is Australian and opt for a WA brand,” Mr Bradford said.

“If your Christmas ham has a bone in it you can be sure it is Australian.

“New country of origin labelling with the green kangaroo and bar chart underneath will help consumers understand the Australian content of products they are buying.”

Cuballing pork producer Graeme Dent said they were trying to keep a positive outlook over the Christmas period.

“We have had a tough 12 months,” Mr Dent said.

“People say why don’t you just shut it off but our inputs are so high we can’t and they are animals, you can’t just walk away.”

Mr Dent said there was usually a natural increase in pork prices leading up to Christmas but the past 12 months has seen prices drop 75-80pc which wasn’t recoverable over the Christmas peak.

“We need people to have a good look at the labelling because WA produces excellent pork and it would be nice to be rewarded for that,” he said.

“If it continues to fall then we aren’t sure where to go.

“We need upwards of 60 cents per kilogram to make it work for us.

“We have mortgages and bills to pay too.”

Mr Dent pleaded for consumers to look for local produce and if the supermarket didn’t have it, to go somewhere else that supplied Australian pork.

“If not WA pork, at least Australian pork,” he said.

“We need to stay local.”