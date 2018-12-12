Wheabelt shire thanks its volunteers

THE Shire of Narrogin has recognised that volunteers are a most valuable asset and hosted a sundowner on December 5 to acknowledge and thank the districts volunteers.

Volunteers play a vital role in our community through their generous donation of time to the everyday lives of the members of our community.

In a report commissioned in 2015 by Volunteering WA it was reported that, “treated as a sector in its own right, volunteering is Western Australia’s largest industry by employment’’ and that four out of five Western Australians volunteered in 2014, donating a total of 315 million hours.

In the Wheatbelt Development Commission Annual Report for 2017/2018 it was reported that the Wheatbelt has the highest rate of volunteerism of 29.4 per cent, compared with the state average of 19pc.

That’s a lot of people working a lot of hours for no pay.

The event took place at the John Higgins Community Centre, and was attended by more than 70 volunteers, representing almost 20 volunteer organisations in the Narrogin district. Former MLA Terry (Tuck) Waldron attended as special guest speaker, and entertained guests with stories of life growing up in regional Western Australia and his introduction to volunteering through his passion for sports.

He said, “never ever underestimate the huge value of what you do and the huge positive effect you can have on other people’s lives’’.

“I sincerely say to you all tonight that it really was a great inspiration I gained from volunteers, that drove me, and made me so enthusiastic for our wonderful region,” Mr Waldron said.