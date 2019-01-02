Dodging January congestion

In trotting terms the Ballarat annual grown and weaner cattle sales are racing one-out and one-back.



It’s the perfect position to be in, said Ballarat stock agents president Xavier Bourke. “Most of the annual sales held in January, we believe, are too early for the buyers”.



“It’s generally too hot and too dry in January and the autumn, when most people would prefer want to buy their replacement cattle, has not a chance to show its hand” he said.



The Ballarat series of annual sales conducts markets on the four Fridays in February.

“They are spread out and it gives our vendors, the buyers and us, as agents, the opportunity to best display each of the cattle categories being sold” Mr Bourke said.

The first of the four sales is its highly acclaimed “joined female sale” where some 1200 to 1500 head with some of the best genetics in southern Australia came be viewed.

“It will again be a magnificent display of first-calf heifers and there have already been good lines of 2nd and 3rd calving-cows nominated”, Mr Bourke said.

The second sale of the Ballarat series features unjoined heifers.



Mr Bourke said numbers for this fixture are still “up in the air” as breeders toy with the prospects of frequently revolving live-ex order or selling in the market.



“It will dependent on the order price at the time”, Mr Bourke said. “A value close to $950 per head delivered to Portland could take some numbers away from the sale but there is also a growing interest in heifers to join which could pull some numbers back to the market”.



The third sale in the Ballarat series is its highly regarded and well-supported grown and weaner steer sale. This sale usually pens 3000 to 3500 head and comprises an excellent display of 15- 20 month-old grown steers and along with the annual turn-off of autumn-drop steers.



“We also generate a lot of support for this sale” Mr Bourke said. “Best competition usually comes from the Gippsland areas along with local interest and sometimes interstate bob up depending on the weather at the time”.



A feature of this years series of sales will be the first time use of Ballarat’s new CVLX saleyards at Miners Rest featuring Victoria’s largest roofed saleyards and its soft-floor under foot.



Mr Bourke said both buyer and seller feedback on the new $30-million facility, to date, has been glowing. And, for this reason agents believe it will halt any creep of numbers to other new and renovated selling centres within the greater western region.



“There has been a lot of development in this space in recent years and the new CVLX stands as the best in terms of animal welfare and safety as well as being a premium price creater” he said.

The fourth and final leg of the Ballarat series is the annual Landmark grown and weaner cattle sale now in its 46th year.

Originating as the Ballarat and Ballan Districts circuit sale this market has evolved into a cornerstone market in the Ballarat series.

Landmark branch livestock manager, Xavier Shanhan said late season rains across the drawing area has provided clients with the confidence to hold for the late February market.



“We’re hopeful of offering another 3000 to 3500 head penning” Mr Shanahan said. “The cattle are progressing well and carry their usual weight and condition for this time of the year.”

