Benefits to flow from Gascoyne River land release

HORTICULTURE production on the Gascoyne River is set to expand, with a new land release for agricultural development - generating growth and jobs in the region.

Stage One of the land release comprises two lots totalling 20 hectares, while a further 280ha is expected to be released in 2019 - significantly increasing fresh produce supplies from the region.

The land release is the culmination of the Gascoyne Food Bowl Initiative, which identified a total of 400ha of high value land suitable for horticulture cultivation, backed by reliable and effective water and power supplies.

The initiative secured a new borefield and built a 25 kilometre-long pipeline to deliver guaranteed high-quality water to the expansion area, installed four sand spears to harvest free water when the river flows and a new electric power supply to operate water pumps.

Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan said the development, on the banks of the Gascoyne River, would open the door to increased production and potential export opportunities, which would stimulate economic development and employment in the region and beyond.

“This is a small start, but we are keen to get more land onto the market as soon as possible,” Ms MacTiernan said.

“Much work has gone into getting here, including drilling 120 exploration bores, resulting in 35 production bores suitable for irrigation, delivering an additional four gigalitres of water to the irrigation district - providing investors with confidence in a sustainable water resource.

“The new 22,000 volt power line will deliver electricity to the expansion area to power the water pumps, which is more efficient, reliable and cheaper than diesel, while four innovative sand spears will reduce growers’ reliance on aquifer supplies and operating costs.

“We look forward to seeing horticultural expansion unfold on the Gascoyne River, adding to the 45,000 tonnes of produce that comes out of the region, worth about $97 million per annum.”