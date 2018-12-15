A year of achievements for the Liebe Group

THE past year has been one of great achievements for the Liebe Group with the official opening of the group’s new Agricultural Research and Education Facility in Dalwallinu and the largest geographical spread of trials managed by the group in its 21-year history.

The Crop Updates and Trials Review Day in March was an enthusiastic welcome to the year with many members and agribusinesses attending to look over the results of the previous year’s trials and prepare for the upcoming season.

The Liebe Women’s Field Day was a great success, attracting more than 130 rural women from around the region and presentations on a range of topics relevant to women in farming businesses.

The Liebe Group hosted its Main Trial Site for the first time in the Kalannie region which was showcased at the Spring Field Day event, with more than 150 people in attendance.

Liebe members and partners networking at the end of the 2018 Spring Field Day under the iconic 'Liebe' sign.

The group established new partnerships in 2018 and has continued to build strong relationships with research and industry partners to provide relevant information to farm business members.

Completing the year, the Liebe Group is busy compiling the Local Research and Development book, containing the results from all the trials in its region this year.

This book will be available for members in early 2019.

With the support of partners and research collaborators this year, the group will be reporting on more than 45 trials throughout the Liebe Group region.

Looking into the new year a number of events are already well planned, including the annual Crop Updates which kicks off on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

The group is already looking forward to the 2019 research program, particularly the main trial Site which will be hosted in the Watheroo region.

The Liebe Group is a progressive grower-driven group, working together to facilitate grower-prioritised research, development and extension to support its members to be profitable and sustainable.

The group thanked its partners, members and supporters who have supported the success of the Liebe Group in 2018.