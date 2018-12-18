Andrew Broad to quit politics

A leading political commentator says the National Party should seriously look at chosing a female candidate to replace Mallee MP Andrew Broad, who has decided not to re-contest the next Federal election.

Mr Broad has withdrawn his nomination for Mallee, following allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

He said after recent media stories about his private life, it was clear the people of Mallee would be best served by a different Nationals candidate.

“I have done my best and at times we have achieved good things, but I have also let them down,” Mr Broad said.

A woman, reported to be 20 years younger than Mr Broad, told New Idea the married MP met with her after a month of correspondence that began through a dating website, during a taxpayer-funded trip to Hong Kong.

Commentator Kevin Bonham said running a female candidate for Mallee would be a wise move.

“They have a serious gender inequality problem in the Federal Parliament, and they have issues with men getting into these sorts of troubles,” Dr Bonham said. “Do they want to be seen as the party of lads who give lip service to family values but get up to these hijinks?”

Dr Bonham said the party must also take into account its loss in the state seat of Mildura, to former local councillor and independent Ali Cupper. He said it appeared Mildura had a strong pattern of selecting independents.

“The other surrounding National Party held state seats are more solid, with less of this history independent insurgency,”he said. “It’s a big electorate and its not an easy one for a start up independent to cover - but it’s going to be interesting to see if someone does have a go at it.”

Mallee is currently one of the the safest coalition seats in the Federal Parliament, with a 20 per cent margin.

The allegations against Mr Broad follow a string of bad news for the Nationals. Queensland Nationals Senator Barry O’Sullivan was criticised for crude comments to South Australian Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young, and his staffer sent an offensive message to a female journalist.

Former Western Australia Rural Woman of the Year Catherine Marriott alleged misconduct by Barnaby Joyce, in an incident at a Canberra hotel in August last year.



Mr Joyce has denied any wrongdoing.

