Fine weather expected after several storms

THERE has been a strange amount of storm activity over December with at least one storm rolling through the State a week.

With farmers on a mission to finish harvest with as little quality issues as possible, it seems the weather isn't keen on the idea of a smooth harvest.

In the past three weeks the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has recorded rainfall and storm activity across the State every week.

The first front passed through on Monday, December 3, producing hail and catastrophic winds across the central Wheatbelt.

BoM reported the event was due to thunderstorms that formed on a surface trough that swept over the State.

Areas affected included Bencubbin, Goomalling, Calingiri, Merredin, Southern Cross and Kalgoorlie, with the highest recorded rainfall of 55 millimetres in Tammin.

The front then continued south-east and bought moderate rainfall to Corrigin, Lake Grace, Wagin and Narrogin.

Three days later on Thursday, December 6, Pemberton, Albany and Mount Barker received rainfall totals of 2-10mm which was due to a feature in the middle level of the atmosphere producing some rain in the area.

This system was around 3-5km above the surface and produced rainfall to the south coast.

Another surface trough produced thunderstorms in the Kalgoorlie, Esperance and Salmon Gums area on Tuesday, December 11.

Severe weather, lightning strikes and hail damaged crops in the Esperance zone with many growers suffering from fire and hail damage.

Earlier this week another low pressure system formed near the west coast.

This trough was least typical of normal summer weather patterns as it slowly drifted south-east on Sunday and produced heavy rainfall, up to 13mm, on early Monday morning.

BoM said the combination of the trough and the low produced the widespread rain area affecting areas such as Bencubbin, Merredin, Esperance, Southern Cross, Narrogin, Albany and Pemberton.

Luckily for farmers trying to get stuck into harvest a bridge of typical summer weather will continue over the next 10 days.